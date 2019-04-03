Ammetta Malhotra Bergin is appointed National Director of Supermodel Universe for Malaysia and Borneo

Mrs. Ammetta Malhotra, Mrs. Classic Universe II 2019 & National Director of Supermodel Universe Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR , MALAYSIA, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a first for Malaysia, the Mrs. Universe Ltd Organization under Megi Savavo has appointed Ammetta Malhotra Bergin as their National Director for Malaysia and Borneo (Sabah & Sarawak) in their 'Supermodel Universe' contest. Ammetta Bergin has been granted the exclusive rights to organize and pick a male and female Malaysian Supermodel to represent Malaysia in the International Supermodel event. This event is for promising and aspiring models who possess all of the qualities that make a true 'Supermodel'. Ammetta, in accepting the appointment, thanked the Universe Ltd organization for having faith in her abilities to organize a credible, quality, and successful event. We are searching for Malaysia's most talented young models drawn from our diverse cultures and many unique ethnic backgrounds. This is to be an inclusive event and everybody enters with an equal chance, without prejudice or preference. Experience is not a prerequisite, but we welcome those already working in the industry and looking to build their name internationally. Ammetta Malhotra, who is Mrs Universe Classic II 2019 and also a WFF Sports Model Champion, owns a successful Personal Training Studio in Kuala Lumpur. Once again Congratulations and let's see our Malaysian models soar to greater heights in the near future.



