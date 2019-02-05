Malaysia wins 2nd Runner Up in the Mrs. Universe Classic Pageant in Sofia Bulgaria

Ammetta Malhotra from Malaysia (on left) receives 2nd runner up crown at Mrs Universe Classic (Also pictured Mrs Russia and Mrs Korea)

Ammetta Malhotra did Malaysia proud by being the first Malaysian to place 2nd runner up in the final of the Mrs Universe Classic pageant in Bulgaria

KUALA LUMPUR, WILIYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ammetta Malhotra did Malaysia proud by being the first Malaysian to take home a top three placing in the Classic Category of Mrs. Universe 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The event which took place from the 19th to the 21st of January also saw Malaysia bag the best National Costume Award, as well as the Best Sports Award.First Place was Russia, followed by Korea, then Malaysia. Fourth and fifth went placing went to Singapore and the UK respectively.Ammetta Malhotra is a Rehabilitation specialist and owner of Target Fitness Studio. She is also a current Gold Medal World Fitness Federation Sports Model Champion. This mother of three was also awarded the position of Cancer Care Women’s Icon of 2019 by the Malaysian Cancer Care Society, and she will be working closely with them to promote awareness of this issue and bring positive change.Ms. Megi Savavo, who is the Director of Mrs. Universe LTD, said "We are looking for accomplished, beautiful, married women who are responsible spouses and mothers, have successful careers, and champion a good cause."Ammetta Malhotra initially started her career as an English Literature tutor before making her passion her career. This natural born athlete is well known in Kuala Lumpur for her Signature 12 week bikini programme that has seen hundreds of ladies achieve a fit, toned, curvy and feminine body.Congratulations Ammetta Malhotra. Malaysia Boleh!



