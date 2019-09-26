EnGarde Debuts Next Generation Body Armor For Non-Combatants

EnGarde EnGarde body armor

NETHERLANDS, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the hardest challenges for any company is to redesign a popular product. EnGarde, a body armor manufacturer in the Netherlands, has updated their popular Panther™ armor product to create next generation ballistic protection for non-combatants.

Journalists, medical personnel and NGOs working in conflict zones live with a constantly evolving threat landscape and ever more deadly weapons of war. These days body armor for non-combatants is no longer optional.

EnGarde has body armor products specifically made for the unique needs of civilians in conflict zones. Today the company rolled out the next generation of its popular Panther™ armor that adds new levels of functionality and comfort to the popular product. The company has also updated the styling, giving the Panther™ a trimmer and more camera-friendly exterior appearance.

“Improving our versatile, full-coverage tactical Panther™ vest was not easy,” says Iwan Luiten, Marketing Manager at EnGarde. “In close cooperation with our clients, we have been able to create one of the most comfortable modular tactical vests available for professionals and civilians in a non-combat role.”

The Panther™ model is compatible with all of the company’s ballistic soft armor packages and can carry two hard armor plates to protect the wearer against high-velocity rifle rounds. The carrier is made with super-strong Cordura® fabric to resist scuffing and tearing and is fitted with extra equipment pockets.

The new model offers all the features of the older product, with the addition of optional ballistic throat, shoulder/collar, groin and deltoid protectors.

“We’ve seen our business grow exponentially over the last decade,” says Luiten. “The demand for personal protection has increased dramatically along with increased security concerns worldwide.”

New technologies and material innovations have made body armor lighter and more comfortable to wear for long periods of time, even in hot climates, For many organizations, body armor has become required equipment for personnel operating in conflict zones.

EnGarde is an ISO 9001 certified body armor manufacturer based in the Netherlands. Through an international network of distributors in more than 30 countries, EnGarde is able to advise and serve customers worldwide. EnGarde offers high-quality body armor solutions as well as hard armor plates, helmets and bomb blankets.

For more information on EnGarde body armor

Web: www.engardebodyarmor.com

Contact: Iwan Luiten, Marketing Manager

Email: contact@engardebodyarmor.com

Phone: +31 (0)255 517381





