Five Common Problems Why Chimneys Have Water Leaks

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We commonly find chimney water leak issues are more due to direct chimney issues - such as cracks in the chimney crown, eroded mortar joints, a loose chimney cap and/or aged chase cover - as opposed to roofing issues. This is due to your chimney’s exterior being very susceptible to water damage because both brick and mortar are porous materials. Most bricks will absorb water from even a light rain, but most of the time the problem is the flat portion of the chimney called the crown. The crown should be designed to allow rain and snowmelt to flow over the sides of the chimney without accumulating near the flue, but even with a properly designed crown, the runoff water can flow down the sides of the chimney and soak into the bricks. Water generally will enter the mortar joints at the top and ends of the bricks, so make sure these have been tooled and sealed. You can count on Harky's to provide professional chimney water leak services with Quality, Precision and Care.When you schedule one of Harky’s Profession Technicians to come out, here’s what they will check for:1) Missing/Damaged Chimney Cap:-- A chimney cap works like an umbrella to help block rain from pouring straight down your chimney. A chimney cap is also a great wildlife guard to ensure it keeps birds animals out of your chimney. Having a proper chimney cap installed is one of the best long term investments for your chimney.2) Cracked Chimney Crowns:-- Chimney crowns are the cement part on top of your chimney – it is made to help seal the chimney and divert water from resting or entering your brick from the top of the chimney. Unfortunately, a lot of chimneys were built with an inadequate mortar mix and prone to crack, chip or deteriorate over years of weather abuse. Having a proper chimney crown reduces the weathering effect on the chimney increases its longevity.3) Cracked and Missing Mortar Joints:-- Mortar joints are the spaces between bricks that are filled with mortar or grout. Over time, weathering and decay can cause voids in the joints and allow an increased amount of water to enter the chimney area. Tuck-pointing or repointing the defective mortar joints will help reduce the amount of water entering your chimney area.4) Cracked or Aged Brick:-- Similar to mortar joints, brick also weathers and decays over time. Especially in Texas where we have a lot of porous brick, it is more prone to absorb water and cause a break down in the brick and mortar particles over time. Having a water repellant, applied by a chimney professional, which allows the brick to continue to breathe should slow down erosion and meaningfully reduce the amount of water entering your chimney area from the aged or cracked brick.5) Faulty Flashing:-- Connection between the roof and chimney is typically made with a watertight metal flashing. Sometimes the flashing was installed improperly and other times it becomes worn or corroded over time. Ensuring the flashing area is sound should stop water leaks coming from the flashing area.If you believe the chimney or chimney flashing is the source of your water leaks, give Harky’s a call at 855-542-7597 (855-5-HARKYS), or email us at info@harkyschimney.com.



