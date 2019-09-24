Amplifi Unveils Innovative Consulting Offering for MDM Technology Providers

DALLAS, TX , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifi , the leading provider of information management strategy and consulting services , announced today the launch of their latest consulting offering for the Master Data Management (MDM) market, “Under the Hood.” This new offering will assist MDM technology providers and prospective buyers to better understand a platform’s strengths and weaknesses based on independent criteria and expert analysis."Today’s MDM technology providers and buyers have few options to view a complete an exhaustive analysis of features and capabilities most important to them and their industry," said Corey Mellick, President and CEO of Amplifi. "The importance of ensuring that a particular solution is the correct fit for a company’s needs is critical to a buyer. On the other hand, MDM software providers want more insights into how their platform stacks up within the industry and against their competitors. More specifically, how their software can be used to most efficiently ensure customer success and deliver real business value.”Amplifi developed the “Under the Hood” framework, leveraging years of experience working with customers to determine how particular features might best address immediate needs to provide quick ROI but also how an MDM platform’s overall capabilities can fit with their long-term roadmap.“We started with industry standards for MDM evaluation based on analysts and other sources, but we just kicked it up a notch," says Chris Colyar, VP of Technology at Amplifi. "The team at Amplifi has been involved with so many technology selection and RFP processes that we are able to start to recognize where those frameworks start to breakdown. We can provide an MDM technology vendor with an overall view of their platform, but we can also turn around and show that vendor or a potential buyer how the same platform would compare to industry standards based on weighting the features that we determine are most important to addressing specific use cases.”Amplifi’s in-depth “Under the Hood” analysis can be an integral part of an organizations’ strategic planning process as it combines an all-around view of the current state. The results of the analysis will help the organization forecast and/or predict changing trends that will affect the organization’s success. With our business first mindset, our ultimate objective is to identify room for growth and uncover competitive advantages that can help gain leverage over competitors in the MDM market.About AmplifiAmplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset... THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Unlike other technology consultants, Amplifi offers hosting and managed MDM solution services, which drastically lowers infrastructure costs and proactively provides support and monitoring. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at goamplifi.com.



