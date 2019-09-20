OiL Chef, The Eco Friendly Brand, Wins Award for Best Product at Restaurant Show

Winner Trophy for OiL Chef 2019 OiL Chef CEO Sean Farry with Award and Certificate at Restaurant Show 2019 Oil Chef Finalist Selection Certificate

OiL Chef wins Best Product Title 2019. Restaurant Owners saving 50% on fryer oil purchases.

Deep Fried Food Just Got A Whole Lot Healthier, thanks to the Award Winning deep Fryer accessory OiL Chef. This device is a game changer and is helping restaurant owners significantly reduce costs.” — Sean Farry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OiL Chef™ Wins Best New Product 2019 award at Restaurant and Hotel Trade Show.

OiL Chef™ helps fry foods quicker, improving food texture, flavor, color and reduces the oil content of food (thus lowering calorie content -healthier fried food!) by simply adding a small device to their existing deep fryers. Zero Flavor Transfers.!

Founder and CEO Mr. Sean Farry pictured above, told the press “This is a fantastic milestone and a pillar of industry recognition. We are really grateful for this award and would like to thank all at the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, industry peers and media who have voted for us. When we tell restaurant owners that OiL Chef will safely double their fryer oil life and improve food quality – they are skeptical. This award is a game-changer and we will continue to help restaurants reduce their frying costs, and make fried food healthier”

This eco-friendly technology significantly reduces your carbon footprint and the award-winning technology behind the OiL Chef™ device is the only FDA approved solution of its kind approved for sale in the USA.

