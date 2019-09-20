Fireplace Hazards Due To Tropical Depression Imelda

Safety is a large concern with fireplaces after flooding given fire/carbon monoxide risks & potential control system malfunctions after being submerged in water

With many fireplaces now submerged in water multiple times due to flooding - it’s becoming more crucial they aren't used given the fire/carbon monoxide hazards that can arise by using them.” — Todd Harkrider

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With all the flooding in Texas the last several years it's all too common we still see homes with prefabricated fireplaces (metal fireplaces) use their fireplaces and get passed as "functional fireplaces" by home inspectors. We believe there is a large number of homeowners who are still uninformed about the fire/carbon monoxide hazards that can arise from using a fireplace that has been flooded or has been exposed to water - and with some of these now submerged in water multiple times given all the flooding we’ve had in Texas the last several years it’s becoming more crucial these fireplaces get flagged as unsafe/not functional. At least two of the larger fireplace manufacturers - Hearth & Home Technologies (HHT) and Innovative Hearth Products (IHP) – recommend homeowners replace their fireplaces and deem the warranties voided if they have been partially or fully exposed to water. Safety is the fireplace manufacturers biggest concern – with a couple larger concerns of water touching the fireplace is resulting holes from rust and the fire/carbon monoxide risks associated with those holes as well as potential control system malfunctions. Gas log burners/controls present the same issue with the control system being submerged and attempted operation may result in fire or explosion resulting in property damage, personal injury or loss of life. If fireplace damage was the result of flooding during Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Depression Imelda or another flood, we recommend checking the homeowners insurance policy for any benefits related to flooding.Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC ("Harky's") is a chimney sweep and home services company in Texas (we do business in Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin and Tyler) that utilizes leading technology. We operate under the Harky's Chimney & Home Services primarily for the residential customer and Apartment Chimney Sweeps for multi-family property managers.The owner, Todd Harkrider, is a highly-coveted CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep, a CSIA-Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician, an executive board member of the South Central Hearth, Patio & BBQ Association (SCHPBA) and a member of the National HPBA Governmental Affairs Committee.If you would like to contact us regarding this matter or any other chimney/fireplace/dryer vent matter – you may reach us at info@harkyschimney.com or at (855) 542-7597.



