Eosera's Product Expansion and Rapid Growth Lead to Market Success and Bigger Manufacturing and Warehouse Space

Eosera gives a sneak peek into new products and announces the move to a bigger location due to rapid growth.

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multimillion-dollar biotechnology company, EOSERA, announced today that they are not only expanding their line of products, but also moving to a facility that is double the size of their previous location, and hiring four new team members in three different capacities. They are doing it with customer demands higher than ever and products in over 13,000 stores.

Recent Growth

Eosera’s impressive rapid and successful expansion in the ear care category is no surprise to CEO, Elyse Dickerson. “Our innovative products are bringing new customers to the ear care aisle, which translates into incremental growth.” The company growth and consumer demand are at an all-time high. In consumer market research done by Eosera in 2019, 77% of 25-44-year-olds reported that they were motivated to buy Eosera products to keep ears clean and healthy on a routine basis.

In September 2019, Eosera developed two new products to the growing ear care line, EAR CLEAN MD™ and EAR ITCH MD® NIGHTTIME. These products will debut in late fall.

EAR CLEAN MD™ is a product unlike any other. Meant to be dissolved into warm water, this powerful yet gentle powder cleans the outer ear canal from unwanted wax, oils, and debris and moisturizes to help reduce irritation. EAR CLEAN MD™ can be used regularly for those interested in keeping up with routine ear hygiene.

EAR ITCH MD® NIGHTTIME is an innovative product made of essential and naturally occurring oils to soothe and relieve itchy ears. Meant to be used at night for chronically itchy ears, EAR ITCH MD® NIGHTTIME demonstrated an improved look and feel of the ear canal.

In addition to Eosera’s expanding line of products, they are moving to a larger facility that doubles the size of their warehouse and manufacturing space. Since all manufacturing of Eosera’s products are done in-house, this facility upgrade is evidence of the consumer demand and growing product line. Located at 5000 S. Freeway in Fort Worth, Texas, Eosera expects to move into their new space by September 17th, 2019. To prep the new space for the growing company, the construction team is customizing the manufacturing and warehouse space for Eosera’s specific needs by putting on the finishing touches to make it uniquely Eosera’s.

Eosera’s team added four new members in the capacity of manufacturing, marketing, and supply chain. Each team member was carefully vetted and selected from an impressive pool of candidates.

Recent Awards

As a result of Eosera’s rapid growth in 2019, The Dallas Business Journal recognized CEO Elyse Dickerson one of the Most Admired CEOs in North Texas. Fort Worth Magazine named Elyse Fort Worthian to Watch, FW Inc named her Top 400 Most Influential People, and D CEO named her Most Admired CEO. Fort Worth Business Press also presented Eosera with the Top Woman-Owned Business Award in 2018.

About EOSERA

EOSERA®, Inc. is a majority woman-owned biotech company committed to developing innovative products that address underserved healthcare needs. Eosera operates by putting purpose before profits and is proud to be one of the pioneering companies in a movement called Conscious Capitalism. Since launching EarwaxMD, Eosera has expanded its offering to include everything ear care: Earwax MD®, Earwax MD® for Kids, Ear Pain MD™, Ear Pain MD™ for Kids, Ear Itch MD®, Wax Blaster MD®, and Earwax PET®. Eosera’s CEO, Elyse Dickerson, was recently named ‘2019 Fort Worthian to Watch.’ In 2018, Eosera received the 2018 Top Women Owned Business Award by Fort Worth Business Press as well as the Women in Business Award by the Dallas Business Journal. Eosera’s products are currently available at CVS and Rite Aid stores nationwide, and online at Amazon. For more information, visit www.earcaremd.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.