Deep Inside Martone's Erogenous Zone

Erogenous Zone Release Date July 26, 2019 Love Out Loud, Release Date May 31, 2019, Single by Martone Inside Out, Single by Martone Cover

An electronic music celebration of life, flirting with Hip-Hip and R&B, embracing the message of diversity and inclusivity through love anthems for the whole world.” — Multi-platinum and Grammy® Award Winning Producer, Rubén Salas

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 26, 2019, Martone, The Emperor of House Music released Erogenous Zone , the quintessential dance album filled with deep lyrical content, rich music and vocals. The 17-track dance electronic album is deeply personal, uncompromising and authentically Martone.Erogenous Zone has been lauded by some as an instant classic and an anthem of love, encouragement, and freedom of expression in the purest form. Music professionals, blogs and fans of electronic dance music rave about Erogenous Zone and its singles.Multi-platinum and GrammyAward Winning Producer, Rubén Salas, said “An electronic music celebration of life, flirting with Hip-Hip and R&B, embracing the message of diversity and inclusivity through love anthems for the whole world. An eclectic homage to analog synthesis and drum machines without losing the organic human emotions that unite us all.”Electro Wow “The more you play Inside Out , the more you’ll understand how strong are Martone’s words.”Medium.com “Musically speaking Erogenous Zone is such an important album for the LGBT community and to Dance Music Generally.”Jamsphere “Erogenous Zone”, Honest, Compassionate, and Dynamic!”Independent Music News 24 “Erogenous Zone - Will Empower Fans from All Walks of Life”Sound Looks “Erogenous Zone, Keeps the Adrenaline and Emotions Flowing”Fresh Out of the Booth on Love Out Loud “The vocals are strong and fluent over the house music instrumental that directs the movement of the track. This isn't your typical kick clap kick clap kick clap house song.”Larell M. Hollis of Dallas, TX, said “Martone’s Erogenous Zone is going to bless the hearts and souls of the eclectic genre in a prolific way! As soon as a song starts you are captivated and persuaded into sheer movement.”Geoff Carter of Dallas, TX, said “Martone is a unique talent that sounds like no one else on the music scene. Martone’s newest release Erogenous Zone is an instant classic and should be well received by all dance and house music genre aficionados alike.”Chara Love, Musician Singer-Songwriter said, “Martone gives us a glimpse of what love was like throughout his life as a young man and to the man he is now. His album Erogenous Zone describes his journey in which his heart is open, broken and then reawakened by finding love from within to finding the love of his life. The album helps the listener wherever they are on their journey. I love the entire project and Erogenous Zone is something that the world should hear, especially LGBT Youth and our allies.”With all of the positive reviews and feedback about Erogenous Zone, Martone has taken a leap of faith and has thrown his hat in the ring to become a contender for this season's GrammyAwards for Erogenous Zone, Electronic Dance Album, Love Out Loud - Dance Recording and Inside Out, Pop Performance.“I am excited about this chapter in my life, after all, that I have been through over the past couple of years this would certainly be the icing on top of a very large cake.” Said the singer.Martone is in the process of planning a regional tour beginning in March 2020, with opening night in his hometown of Lansing, Michigan at The Loft. For upcoming tour dates and information please be sure to visit www.martoneonline.com/events-martone/ About Martone:No stranger to the world of music, Martone’s years of experience in television, radio and now music have earned him both recognition and respect. Martone first realized his passion for entertainment after a televised performance at his first school play at the tender age of seven years old. Originally, from Lansing, Michigan, he is often described as an impassioned visionary, poised to become one of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry. The positive feedback from the audience at a young age, no doubt helped to cement his determination to succeed.

Love Out Loud: Anime Music Video



