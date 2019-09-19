Whitehat SEO recognised in the Parliamentary Review

'CEO Clwyd Probert said "We are delighted that our marketing agency has been chosen to be involved in this Review and we hope our story is read widely."'

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parliamentary Review , which is jointly chaired by Lord Pickles and Lord Blunkett, seeks to provide a platform for organisations and individuals to discuss their successes, failures and the challenges that lie ahead. As such, it is an invaluable resource for established businesses, budding entrepreneurs and policymakers alike.Success for businesses of any size does not always come easily, and The Parliamentary Review is indispensable for anyone who seeks to make a name for themselves in industry. It highlights significant developments and concerns for business leaders up and down the country.The co-chairman of The Parliamentary Review, Lord Pickles, has praised the organisations featured in The Review. He commented that as Britain undergoes changes, it is “essential that politicians have a firm understanding of the challenges with which British organisations must contend” and that The Review once again provides a perfect platform for this.Writing in The Review, The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove says “this year’s Parliamentary review comes at a momentous time for parliament, as we collectively determine the destiny of the United Kingdom.”The best practice article for Whitehat SEO can be viewed here:



