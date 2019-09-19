Green Globe Certification Awarded To Crowne Plaza Geneva

Crowne Plaza Geneva

Green Globe recently awarded Crowne Plaza Geneva its first certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Crowne Plaza Geneva is a stylish hotel located next to Geneva Airport with modern business facilities and convenient transport links to the city centre. The hotel’s bright guest rooms have contemporary décor, some feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Alps.Green Globe recently awarded Crowne Plaza Geneva its first certification.Myriam Fischer, Executive Assistant at the hotel said, “I have been working at the Crowne Plaza Geneva for 15 years as a Quality Manager and have been the Green Team Leader over the past two years as we made our first steps towards obtaining Green Globe Certification. I am very honoured to be part of this adventure and look forward to working with my colleagues for a world where sustainable development is part of our values and routines.”An extensive Sustainability Management Plan has been initiated at the hotel and a range of environmental and in-house eco-friendly initiatives have already been launched.Organic Garden and Bee HivesThe hotel sponsors a biodiversity initiative that helps to preserve bee population numbers in the region. In April 2017, in partnership with Stéphanie Vuadens, a Genevan beekeeper, four beehives were set up in the gardens of the hotel. Stéphanie’s delicious honey with local flavours is served daily at the breakfast buffet and if sufficient honey is produced during the festive season, small jars of honey from the hives are also offered to guests at the end of the year. A bee-friendly garden has also been established with native wildflowers and plants.This spring, organic tomatoes, zucchini and aromatic herbs such as basil, mint, rosemary and chives were planted in the onsite organic garden. Vegetables are harvested and offered to staff members at the hotel’s canteen and the herbs are essential key ingredients used in restaurant kitchens.Homemade Natural Soap WorkshopThe Crowne Plaza Geneva encourages employees who are interested in sustainability to share their passion with others. The first Green Workshop was held in April this Spring, led by Elodie, one of the hotel’s housekeeping staff who makes her own cleaning and beauty products. All employees were encouraged to take part in a two day course dedicated to making an all natural liquid soap. More than twenty participants spent the first day preparing the soap mixture and the second day bottling it to take home. Staff members also talked about new applications available on smartphones that identify ingredients contained within beauty products that can help with making environmentally friendly purchases. The workshop was a resounding success with another one already planned entitled “How to make my own washing soap”.Sustainability MeetingsIn line with the hotel’s green strategy, Crowne Plaza Geneva also commenced regular Sustainability Meetings in the goods receiving area within the hotel. In the first meeting, all departmental heads and Green Team leaders met with the hotel’s waste recycling provider to discuss the topic of waste generation and different disposal methods used at the property. The next planned meeting will address what happens to waste once it leaves the premises and how recycling practices can be improved.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactMyriam FischerExecutive AssistantCrowne Plaza GenevaAvenue Louis-Casaï 75-771216 Cointrin,Geneva,SWITZERLANDT +41 (0)22 710 30 12E Myriam.Fischer@ihg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.