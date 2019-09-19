Guests Work Out to Keep the Lights On at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Fitness Centre

Bucuti & Tara’s new exercise equipment includes an electricity-generating indoor cycle, treadmill, recumbent bikes and upright bikes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Now when guests at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort power up their workouts, they’ll be powering up the resort. The addition of SportsArt ECO-POWRTM exercise equipment now produces electricity – instead of consuming it. This is the newest initiative in the resort’s comprehensive wellness program.Bucuti & Tara’s new line-up includes an electricity-generating indoor cycle, treadmill, recumbent bikes and upright bikes. The Caribbean’s first carbon neutral resort features a contemporary Fitness Centre with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the white sands and turquoise waters of Eagle Beach – the very environment Bucuti is committed to preserving. By working out on this new equipment, guests simultaneously work towards their personal wellness goals while protecting the environment since there isn’t a need to draw electricity.How it worksInstalling the new equipment is the same as traditional electricity-based workout machinery. Kilowatts generated by exercise are converted to AC power and sent back through Bucuti & Tara’s power grid to offset consumption. The innovative technology harnesses up to 74% of human energy and converts it to utility grade electricity. Resulting in carbon negativity, this new ECO-POWRTM equipment lets guests produce more energy than traditional electric-powered gym machines consume.Powered by human energyA single workout can produce 160 watt-hours of electricity. For comparison, on average, 100 watt-hours can power:• A 50” LED television for 4+ hours• Power mobile phone (fully drained and recharged daily) for 18 days• 12w LED lightbulb (60w equivalent) for 8+ hours• For fun, it can even power asking Amazon Echo to tell jokes – 25 of them to be exact!• Calculations are based on information including ElectricityPlans.com and Forbes.Adding to the reward of guests knowing they’re reducing their carbon footprint while lowering energy consumption, Bucuti & Tara also integrated fun new metric tracking for guests’ workouts. In addition to tracking their own workout journey, the ECO-POWRTM cardio equipment featuring SA WELL+ technology lets guests see energy production tracking, even featuring a leaderboard portraying the top energy producers, both locally and globally.Newest offering in comprehensive wellness programWellness at Bucuti & Tara has long been rewarding. A comprehensive program is staffed with wellness concierges who fully customize wellness itineraries. Services, instructors and personal trainers both onsite and offsite help health-focused guests pursue all the activities offered both at Bucuti & Tara and in Aruba. From private, onsite beach bootcamp, meditation and beach hut spa treatments, to offsite hiking, full moon yoga, watersports and even dance lessons, Bucuti’s wellness offerings are boundless.Total wellness also includes dining. The resort’s Elements restaurant, popular on the food-forward Aruba dining scene, invites guests to enjoy many healthy options including full menus of vegan/vegetarian, gluten free and world cuisine dishes. Additionally, Bucuti & Tara’s daily Healthy Hour, the first in the Caribbean, features nutrient-packed smoothies and mocktails served with a heart-healthy appetizer.To learn more, visit Bucuti.com.About Bucuti & Tara Beach ResortDeclared the first CarbonNeutral/net zero hotel in the Caribbean in August 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is one of the Top 10 Hotels for Romance in the World, No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean, No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean (fourth straight year) and No. 1 Hotel for Service in the Caribbean. Aruba’s premier adults-only boutique resort is led by celebrated hotelier and environmentalist, Ewald Biemans, named by Caribbean Journal as the 2017 Caribbean Hotelier of the Year. The resort is nestled on the powdery white sands of Eagle Beach, home to protected sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World.”Bucuti offers 104 well-appointed guestrooms, suites and penthouses; sunbeds and shade for every guest; freshwater infinity pool; spa; WiFi; and complimentary iPad with Skype for use during stay. Award-winning healthy dining is enjoyed at oceanfront Elements, Tara Lounge and private beach dining. Reserved exclusively for guests and their friends, the open-air SandBar on the beach offers top-shelf cocktails and live music daily along with the Caribbean’s first Healthy Hour. The resort is TAG Approvedas a LGBTQ-friendly hotel. About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



