Singer-Songwriter Mutlu Releases Tribute to Philadelphia Soul with Online Single “Nothing in this Whole Wide World”

New Single Marks The Second Single from Mutlu’s Recently Released Album ‘Good Trouble’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA (9/19/19) This past summer Philadelphia based singer-songwriter Mutlu has charmed audiences up and down the East Coast with his infectious soul-styled music and honeyed tenor vocals in support of his recent Good Trouble album release. Mutlu is now gearing up for the album’s second single, “Nothing in This Whole Wide World” featuring John Oates from the legendary duo Hall & Oates. The single will be available for radio streaming on September 20, 2019.

“Nothing in This Whole Wide World” is Oates and Mutlu’s homage to R&B singles of the past, and pays tribute to the city of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia with its classic soul sound. Mutlu sings deeply from the heart as he embraces love and connection, and with John’s retro backing vocals, and the track’s funky guitar groove, the new single delivers an authentically vintage feeling throughout. “We wanted to channel that 70’s Philly Soul sound for the listener when we wrote this” recalls Mutlu of the songwriting process with Oates.

Hall & Oates’ guitarist, Shane Theriot, co-produced the new single with Oates. The recording also features keyboardist Henry Hey, along with Hall & Oates band members Brian Dunne (drums) and Klyde Jones (bass).

Mutlu will reunite with Hall & Oates in North Little Rock, Arkansas as the opening act for the renowned band on September 26th at The Verizon Arena, and will then carry his ‘Good Trouble’ tour overseas to the famous Amsterdam music venue, Paradiso. He will also be performing at The Concert Across America to End Gun Violence at Trinity UMC in Ewing, NJ on October 5th, with a lineup of artists that includes rock legends Living Colour, and he will be performing at The Ardmore Music Hall in Ardmore, PA on December 15th with acclaimed rock/soul/blues artist Anders Osborne.

His latest album Good Trouble has received tremendous media praise for crossing the boundaries of R&B, soul, reggae, folk, and rock, while creating something completely organic. Relix Magazine is currently featuring Mutlu in their September issue along with their monthly Spotify playlist. Mutlu has also received coverage and praise for his “Good Trouble” EP release in Vents Magazine, Music Existence, Digital Journal, Philadelphia Inquirer, Ditty TV, and others.

“He can lay claim with his silk-like vocals to being part of the next generation of The Sound of Philadelphia” – Vinyl Dialogues

For more information and to stay up to date with Mutlu’s tour dates please visit: www.mutlusounds.com.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

9/26

7:30 PM

Verizon Arena

(Supporting Hall & Oates)

North Little Rock, AR

9/29/19

8:00PM

Paradiso

Amsterdam Netherlands

10/5/19

4:00PM

Concert Across America to End Gun Violence (At Trinity UMC)

Ewing NJ

12/15/19

7:00PM

Ardmore Music Hall (Supporting Anders Osborne)

Ardmore PA



