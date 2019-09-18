ACS Athens Opens the Door to an Innovative Method of Learning Through its New Virtual School

ACS Athens Virtual School

Mainstream and authentic accredited high school courses made available by the American Community Schools to learners worldwide

The ACS Athens Virtual School officially inaugurates its programs for the academic year 2019-2010, under the auspices of The Institute of ACS Athens. ” — Dr.Stefanos Gialamas

CHALANDRI, ATHENS, GREECE, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ACS Athens Virtual School officially inaugurates its programs for the academic year 2019-2010, under the auspices of The Institute of ACS Athens.

Today’s high school and middle school students need to be prepared for a world that exponentially depends on technology, an ever-changing environment with multi-faceted demands.

Well-designed courses provide great opportunities for students to learn through authentic and diverse teaching and learning modalities that constitute and further extend the i²Flex methodology. Developed 12 years ago at ACS Athens, this blended teaching methodology specifies that student learning occurs in the following dimensions:

· i: independent, yet teacher-guided learning;

· i: inquiry-based learning;

· Flex: flexible learning in a continuum from face-to-face to virtual classroom settings

The Virtual School offers online courses that come to meet the individual needs of students worldwide for high school credit. The exceptionally skilled faculty of ACS Athens, trained to teach both i²Flex and online courses, bring the academic excellence of ACS Athens courses to the online mode by promoting learner-centered instructional designs and experiences, while at the same time maintaining student-teacher contact through synchronous and asynchronous virtual class projects and meetings. Continuous support and monitoring of the student provides a holistic approach to student learning and performance.

The first group of 11 online courses begins this October and runs for 15 weeks in order to secure up to one high school credit. The second group begins in February 10, 2020 and, again, runs for 15 weeks for up to one high school credit. Accelerated summer courses are offered, beginning in the second week of June 2020 and will end the last week of July (8 weeks) for a one-semester, 0.5 high school credit.

In the following semesters, the ACS Athens Virtual School will be offering Undergraduate College credit courses and Graduate credit courses in collaboration with top US Universities. Moreover, EFL/ESL modules, IB modules, and AP preparatory courses will be available in the following academic year 2020-21.

Detailed information about the courses available here.

Register Online here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.