PDFpen 5.0 on iOS 13 Features Dark Mode and Paper Styles

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, CA, US, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, has released PDFpen 5.0, the mobile PDF editor for iPad & iPhone. PDFpen 5 for iPad & iPhone features support for dark mode on iOS 13 and adds a variety of stationery styles.
Support for dark mode offers users a popular viewing experience, which is easier on the eyes.
A multitude of stationery styles to choose from allows for more effective note-taking, organization, and customization to suit a variety of PDF annotating needs.
PDFpen for iPad & iPhone syncs documents with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11 for Mac via iCloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, and other Files-compatible apps for seamless PDF editing.
PDFpen 5 is US $4.99—for a limited time—on the App Store. Act now!
New in PDFpen 5:
- Adds dark mode
- Adds stationery options
- Updates for OS compatibility
- Improves stability
- Various fixes and improvements
PDFpen 5 Features:
- Read and edit PDF documents on your iPad & iPhone
- Add highlights and freehand scribbles safely with wrist/palm protection
- Add text, images, and signatures to PDFs
- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks
- Fill out PDF forms, including specialized signature fields
- Email and Airdrop your documents, with an option to flatten documents for maximum compatibility
- Set a document password, which is required when opening your document, and even set the level of encryption
- Save documents in iCloud & Files-compatible apps such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, for sharing between devices
- Insert note and comment annotations
- Draw shapes, including lines, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, and polygons
- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF
- Import images from Photo Library
- Annotate with proofreading marks and stamps
- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects, and text for reuse
- Automatic page numbering including Bates numbering
- Add watermarks
- Sidebar for thumbnail, annotation, & table of contents skimming
- Duplicate and rotate pages
- Combine documents
- Use the iOS Files interface to import/export and organize PDFs in folders
- Support for pressure-sensitive/Bluetooth styluses: Apple Pencil, FiftyThree Pencil, Adonit Bluetooth Stylus
System Requirements:
iOS 13
Pricing:
PDFpen 5 is $4.99 for a limited time on the App Store.
PDFpen for Mac is available for $74.95. PDFpenPro is $124.95. Both require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen
For more information on PDFpen 5, please visit:
https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen-ios
Icon, logotype, and screenshots:
https://www.smilesoftware.com/assets/images/uploads/PDFpenforiOS_graphics.zip
For more information on PDFpen for Mac, please visit:
https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen
ABOUT SMILE
Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; and PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor.
Demos of all Smile desktop products are available for free download at https://smilesoftware.com/.
Smile. Software that's just right.
