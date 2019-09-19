Issued by Smile, Inc.  

PDFpen 5.0 on iOS 13 Features Dark Mode and Paper Styles

Smile releases PDFpen 5 for iPad & iPhone with support for dark mode on iOS 13 and adds a variety of stationery styles.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, CA, US, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, has released PDFpen 5.0, the mobile PDF editor for iPad & iPhone. PDFpen 5 for iPad & iPhone features support for dark mode on iOS 13 and adds a variety of stationery styles.

Support for dark mode offers users a popular viewing experience, which is easier on the eyes.

A multitude of stationery styles to choose from allows for more effective note-taking, organization, and customization to suit a variety of PDF annotating needs.

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone syncs documents with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11 for Mac via iCloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, and other Files-compatible apps for seamless PDF editing.

PDFpen 5 is US $4.99—for a limited time—on the App Store. Act now!

New in PDFpen 5:
- Adds dark mode
- Adds stationery options
- Updates for OS compatibility
- Improves stability
- Various fixes and improvements

PDFpen 5 Features:
- Read and edit PDF documents on your iPad & iPhone
- Add highlights and freehand scribbles safely with wrist/palm protection
- Add text, images, and signatures to PDFs
- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks
- Fill out PDF forms, including specialized signature fields
- Email and Airdrop your documents, with an option to flatten documents for maximum compatibility
- Set a document password, which is required when opening your document, and even set the level of encryption
- Save documents in iCloud & Files-compatible apps such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, for sharing between devices
- Insert note and comment annotations
- Draw shapes, including lines, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, and polygons
- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF
- Import images from Photo Library
- Annotate with proofreading marks and stamps
- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects, and text for reuse
- Automatic page numbering including Bates numbering
- Add watermarks
- Sidebar for thumbnail, annotation, & table of contents skimming
- Duplicate and rotate pages
- Combine documents
- Use the iOS Files interface to import/export and organize PDFs in folders
- Support for pressure-sensitive/Bluetooth styluses: Apple Pencil, FiftyThree Pencil, Adonit Bluetooth Stylus

System Requirements:
iOS 13

Pricing:
PDFpen 5 is $4.99 for a limited time on the App Store.

PDFpen for Mac is available for $74.95. PDFpenPro is $124.95. Both require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen

For more information on PDFpen 5, please visit:
https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen-ios

Icon, logotype, and screenshots:
https://www.smilesoftware.com/assets/images/uploads/PDFpenforiOS_graphics.zip

For more information on PDFpen for Mac, please visit:
https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen

ABOUT SMILE
Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; and PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor.

Demos of all Smile desktop products are available for free download at https://smilesoftware.com/.

Smile. Software that's just right.

Angel Vu
Smile
+1 510-982-1468
Press Contact
PDFpen logo

Company Details
Smile, Inc.  
350 Bay St., Suite 100, PMB 278  
San Francisco
94133 , California
United States
(510) 214-3487
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor; and PDFpen Scan+, which brings the power of scanning and OCR to your iPad and iPhone. Copyright (C) 2018 SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. All Rights Reserved. PDFpen, PDFpenPro, TextExpander, and the Smile logo are registered trademarks of SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

