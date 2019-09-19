PDFpen 5.0 on iOS 13 Features Dark Mode and Paper Styles

Edit PDFs Effortlessly With PDFpen for iPad & iPhone

Smile releases PDFpen 5 for iPad & iPhone with support for dark mode on iOS 13 and adds a variety of stationery styles.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, CA, US, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, has released PDFpen 5.0, the mobile PDF editor for iPad & iPhone. PDFpen 5 for iPad & iPhone features support for dark mode on iOS 13 and adds a variety of stationery styles.

Support for dark mode offers users a popular viewing experience, which is easier on the eyes.

A multitude of stationery styles to choose from allows for more effective note-taking, organization, and customization to suit a variety of PDF annotating needs.

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone syncs documents with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11 for Mac via iCloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, and other Files-compatible apps for seamless PDF editing.

PDFpen 5 is US $4.99—for a limited time—on the App Store. Act now!

New in PDFpen 5:

- Adds dark mode

- Adds stationery options

- Updates for OS compatibility

- Improves stability

- Various fixes and improvements

PDFpen 5 Features:

- Read and edit PDF documents on your iPad & iPhone

- Add highlights and freehand scribbles safely with wrist/palm protection

- Add text, images, and signatures to PDFs

- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks

- Fill out PDF forms, including specialized signature fields

- Email and Airdrop your documents, with an option to flatten documents for maximum compatibility

- Set a document password, which is required when opening your document, and even set the level of encryption

- Save documents in iCloud & Files-compatible apps such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, for sharing between devices

- Insert note and comment annotations

- Draw shapes, including lines, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, and polygons

- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF

- Import images from Photo Library

- Annotate with proofreading marks and stamps

- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects, and text for reuse

- Automatic page numbering including Bates numbering

- Add watermarks

- Sidebar for thumbnail, annotation, & table of contents skimming

- Duplicate and rotate pages

- Combine documents

- Use the iOS Files interface to import/export and organize PDFs in folders

- Support for pressure-sensitive/Bluetooth styluses: Apple Pencil, FiftyThree Pencil, Adonit Bluetooth Stylus

System Requirements:

iOS 13

Pricing:

PDFpen 5 is $4.99 for a limited time on the App Store.

PDFpen for Mac is available for $74.95. PDFpenPro is $124.95. Both require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen

For more information on PDFpen 5, please visit:

https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen-ios

Icon, logotype, and screenshots:

https://www.smilesoftware.com/assets/images/uploads/PDFpenforiOS_graphics.zip

For more information on PDFpen for Mac, please visit:

https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen

ABOUT SMILE

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; and PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor.

Demos of all Smile desktop products are available for free download at https://smilesoftware.com/.

Smile. Software that's just right.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.