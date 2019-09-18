Ai4 Healthcare: A Conference to Explore How AI Is Impacting the Healthcare Industry

Learn About AI Use Cases and How AI is Impacting Healthcare From Industry Leaders at the Ai4 Healthcare Conference on November 11th & 12th.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ai4 Healthcare Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders and data practitioners within the healthcare industry to facilitate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.The conference, taking place in an intimate setting over the course of two days, includes eight tracks , falling under 2 categories: a technical “Data Track” category geared towards the data scientist or engineer and a non-technical “Business Track” category geared towards upper level management. The tracks offered under “Business Track” are Providers & Payers, Pharma & Biotech, Medical Device, and Startups & Medtech. The tracks offered under the “Data Track” are Text, Voice, & Medical Records, Computer Vision & Medical Imaging, Sensors & Wearables, and ML Research & Experimental Methods.Ai4 Healthcare explores top AI use cases such as drug discovery, electronic health records, diagnosis & prescription, and more. Talks under these themes will be given by 85+ speakers who are prominent industry leaders in healthcare.Confirmed speakers at the conference include:Stephen Wong, Chief Research Information Officer, Houston MethodistJulie Zhu, Chief Data Scientist, Optum Technology, UnitedHealth GroupJim Weatherall, Vice President of Data Science & AI, R&D BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZenecaNels Lindahl, Director - Clinical Decision Systems, CVS HealthChristopher Khoury, VP - Environmental Intelligence & Strategic Analytics, AMAGloria Marcia, Data Scientist, RocheRomy Hussai, Director of Data Science & Healthcare Economics, Johns Hopkins HealthcareSatish Swargam, Senior Security Architect, CernerVarun Gupta, IT Director - Advanced Analytics & Data Management, Mount SinaiNels Lindahl, Director of Clinical Decision Systems, CVS HealthPunit Soni, Co-Founder & CEO, SukiEvan Schwab, Research Scientist, PhilipsHemal Somaiya, Global Marketing Director, MerckAnd More!Last year, the Ai4 Healthcare conference was a sold out show with 350+ senior healthcare execs & data practitioners in attendance. Attending the conference is by application-only to ensure the best quality networking for all attendees. Senior leaders and data practitioners at healthcare institutions can find the Ai4 Healthcare application here to be considered.Ai4 Healthcare is part of the larger conference series which organizes application-only & industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. Ai4 also organizes 3 other conferences: Ai4 Finance, Ai4 Cybersecurity, and Ai4 Retail.



