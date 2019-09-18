Behavioral Health Link & RI International Support 988 as Three-Digit National Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Hotline
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that almost 800,000 people die of suicide every year. That equates to approximately one person every 40 seconds. Additionally, studies show that for every person who died of suicide, another twenty attempt. In most cases, these alarming statistics do not account for those who are struggling and never reach out for help. America’s Mental Health 2018, a study from Cohen’s Veteran’s Network and the National Council for Behavioral Health, states that a core issue is that many Americans cannot find care. The three-digit number outlined in H.R. 4194 would allow care to be more accessible, providing timely life-saving services to the many people who are struggling and in need.
“Passing the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act would be a step in the right direction in providing immediate access to anyone, anytime, anywhere in debilitating emotional pain,” said David Covington, CEO & President of RI International. “A dedicated line will also help address the intensely rooted stigma that makes it so difficult for those with mental health conditions to pick up the phone and seek help.”
“Having a 3 digit number for behavioral health crisis is formal recognition that these crises are truly on par with medical emergencies and will give individuals in crisis immediate access to a caring professional specifically trained to help,” says Wendy Farmer, CEO & President of BHL. “This not only ensures specialized care but gives 911, Fire, and Police the bandwidth to respond to other emergencies.”
Behavioral Health Link and RI International are proud to be among the following behavioral health organizations and companies urging Congress to pass the bill:
American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy
American Association of Suicidology
American Counseling Association
American Dance Therapy Association
American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine
American Group Psychotherapy Association
American Medical Student Association
American Psychiatric Nurses Association
Anxiety and Depression Association of America
Association for Ambulatory Behavioral Healthcare
Association for Behavioral Health & Wellness
Atrium Health
Behavioral Health Link
Behavioral Health Response
Brady United
Centerstone
Clinical Social Work Association
Concert Health
Connections Health Solutions
Eating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy and Action
Hartford HealthCare
Health Innovation Alliance
Henry Ford Health System
InSight Telepsychiatry
The Jason Foundation
Kevin & Margaret Hines Foundation
Mental Health America
National Association for Behavioral Healthcare
National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors
National Association of Crisis Organization Directors
National Association for Rural Mental Health
National Association of Social Workers
National Board for Certified Counselors
National Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health
Netsmart
Now Matters Now
Opioid Safety Alliance
Postpartum Support International
Regroup Telehealth, Inc.
RI International
School Social Work Association of America
SMART Recovery
Suicide Awareness Voices of Education
2020 Mom
Tourette Association of America
The Trevor Project
Zero Suicide International
About Behavioral Health Link (d/b/a for Integrated Health Resources, Inc.)
“A Crisis Has No Schedule,” and that is why the caring professionals of BHL are available 24/7 to help individuals and communities in crisis. Bolstered by cutting-edge technology developed in house by our dedicated team, BHL has been featured in Crisis Now and has been a national leader in promoting access to and delivery of high-quality crisis care when and where individuals need it most.
http://behavioralhealthlink.com/
About RI International (d/b/a for Recovery Innovations, Inc.)
RI International (https://riinternational.com), a global organization with more than 50 programs throughout the United States and abroad, provides Crisis, Health, Recovery and Consulting services, wherein their values and priorities include: maintaining a recovery culture, ensuring clinical best practices, making safety a priority for all, measuring value and results, optimizing quality and compliance, and serving as a critical resource for First Responders.
