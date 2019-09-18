Behavioral Health Link & RI International Support 988 as Three-Digit National Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Hotline

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavioral Health Link and RI International are pledging their strong support for H.R. 4194 – The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act to establish 988 as the three-digit telephone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT), has bipartisan support in Congress led by Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA), Greg Gianforte (R-MT), and Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX). Behavioral health leaders from across the nation are urging Congress to pass the bill and ensure this service is universally available and fully funded.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that almost 800,000 people die of suicide every year. That equates to approximately one person every 40 seconds. Additionally, studies show that for every person who died of suicide, another twenty attempt. In most cases, these alarming statistics do not account for those who are struggling and never reach out for help. America’s Mental Health 2018 , a study from Cohen’s Veteran’s Network and the National Council for Behavioral Health, states that a core issue is that many Americans cannot find care. The three-digit number outlined in H.R. 4194 would allow care to be more accessible, providing timely life-saving services to the many people who are struggling and in need.“Passing the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act would be a step in the right direction in providing immediate access to anyone, anytime, anywhere in debilitating emotional pain,” said David Covington, CEO & President of RI International. “A dedicated line will also help address the intensely rooted stigma that makes it so difficult for those with mental health conditions to pick up the phone and seek help.”“Having a 3 digit number for behavioral health crisis is formal recognition that these crises are truly on par with medical emergencies and will give individuals in crisis immediate access to a caring professional specifically trained to help,” says Wendy Farmer, CEO & President of BHL. “This not only ensures specialized care but gives 911, Fire, and Police the bandwidth to respond to other emergencies.”Behavioral Health Link and RI International are proud to be among the following behavioral health organizations and companies urging Congress to pass the bill:American Association for Marriage and Family TherapyAmerican Association of SuicidologyAmerican Counseling AssociationAmerican Dance Therapy AssociationAmerican Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in MedicineAmerican Group Psychotherapy AssociationAmerican Medical Student AssociationAmerican Psychiatric Nurses AssociationAnxiety and Depression Association of AmericaAssociation for Ambulatory Behavioral HealthcareAssociation for Behavioral Health & WellnessAtrium HealthBehavioral Health LinkBehavioral Health ResponseBrady UnitedCenterstoneClinical Social Work AssociationConcert HealthConnections Health SolutionsEating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy and ActionHartford HealthCareHealth Innovation AllianceHenry Ford Health SystemInSight TelepsychiatryThe Jason FoundationKevin & Margaret Hines FoundationMental Health AmericaNational Association for Behavioral HealthcareNational Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability DirectorsNational Association of Crisis Organization DirectorsNational Association for Rural Mental HealthNational Association of Social WorkersNational Board for Certified CounselorsNational Federation of Families for Children’s Mental HealthNetsmartNow Matters NowOpioid Safety AlliancePostpartum Support InternationalRegroup Telehealth, Inc.RI InternationalSchool Social Work Association of AmericaSMART RecoverySuicide Awareness Voices of Education2020 MomTourette Association of AmericaThe Trevor ProjectZero Suicide InternationalAbout Behavioral Health Link (d/b/a for Integrated Health Resources, Inc.)“A Crisis Has No Schedule,” and that is why the caring professionals of BHL are available 24/7 to help individuals and communities in crisis. Bolstered by cutting-edge technology developed in house by our dedicated team, BHL has been featured in Crisis Now and has been a national leader in promoting access to and delivery of high-quality crisis care when and where individuals need it most.About RI International (d/b/a for Recovery Innovations, Inc.)RI International ( https://riinternational.com ), a global organization with more than 50 programs throughout the United States and abroad, provides Crisis, Health, Recovery and Consulting services, wherein their values and priorities include: maintaining a recovery culture, ensuring clinical best practices, making safety a priority for all, measuring value and results, optimizing quality and compliance, and serving as a critical resource for First Responders.



