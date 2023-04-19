RI International Welcomes the Community to the Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center Ribbon Cutting

Visit www.riinternational.com for more information on our programs and services.
DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RI International will welcome community members on April 24, 2023 for the Ribbon-Cutting of the Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center. The event will celebrate the center’s opening in the coming weeks to deliver 24/7 behavioral health emergency services made possible thanks to our partnership with Montgomery County ADAMHS Board and the county’s community stakeholders.
The Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center is a 23-hour emergency facility-based crisis unit that promotes recovery from substance use and mental health challenges. Guests receive medication management, group activities, and discharge planning support with the assistance of therapists, peers, and medication providers. All adults 18 years and older are welcome to receive crisis services including 24/7 crisis stabilization for short-term crisis needs, therapeutic support, peer-led groups, and connection to resources after care. The unit will be open 24/7/365 and accept first responder drop-offs as well as walk-ins and community agency referrals.
The Crisis Call Center and the Mobile Crisis Response Team opened on January 1, 2022, in Montgomery County. In 2022, the Crisis Call Center managed over 12,000 calls and the Mobile Crisis Response Team were dispatched over 600 times.
The Ribbon Cutting on April 24, 2023 will be attended by community stakeholders including first responders such as law enforcement officers and county officials, and community advocates. RI’s own David Covington, CEO & President will be joined by Governor DeWine, Director Lori Criss (OhioMHAS), Carolyn Rice (County Commissioner), Helen Jones-Kelly (MCADAMHS), Sherriff Streck, Assistant Police Chief Eric Henderson and other guests who will speak about the importance of the services that will be provided and the community impact we hope to achieve.
David Covington, RI International’s CEO & President, states, "We are honored to serve the Montgomery County communities through the new Dayton crisis receiving center, providing immediate access to best practice care for mental health and substance use crises. The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board is committed to ensuring access to care for anyone, anywhere, and anytime, as demonstrated by our combined efforts with the existing crisis line (833-580-2255) and community-based mobile response teams. If you or a loved one needs mental health or substance use care, please call us or visit Elizabeth Place facility. We are here to help!"
“It’s an honor to be the first community in the country to complete the three-pronged approach to delivering crisis services: someone to call, someone to come to you, somewhere to go. We’ve long been known for our innovation and forward-thinking in Montgomery County. This is just one more example of how our collaborations and partnerships are providing state-of-the-art care for people experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is one of many county stakeholders that have been working in partnership with RI International for more than a year. “The Crisis Receiving Center will give law enforcement and county residents an additional option for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis to receive immediate assessment and care. This is an important step forward in supporting not only our local jail, hospitals and treatment providers, but overall, for enhancing crisis services in our community,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.
The media is invited to tour the Crisis Receiving Center from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. The Ribbon Cutting will begin promptly at 10:00 am. The Crisis Receiving Center is located at 601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, OH 45417.
For media inquiries or to request photos following the event, contact Karen Jones at karen.jones@riinternational.com
About RI International
riinternational.com
RI International (a member company of Five Lanes Crisis Partners) is one of the nation’s leading crisis mental health service providers. Founded as a non-profit in 1990, the organization has over 50 recovery and crisis programs in Arizona, California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington State. The organization has been accredited by Joint Commission since 1992. RI also provides training to mental health peer support specialists and has certified 15,500 peers around the world since 2000.
About Montgomery County ADAMHS Board mcadamhs.org
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) of Montgomery County are responsible for the planning, funding, and monitoring of public mental health and addiction treatment services for individuals and families of Montgomery County, Ohio. Under Ohio law, the ADAMHS Board is one of 50 Boards coordinating the public behavioral health and addiction treatment and recovery system in Ohio.
The Board is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and has the legal responsibility and authority for the provision of mental health and addiction treatment services. Montgomery County ADAMHS contracts with provider agencies to deliver services that assist consumers and clients on the road to recovery.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.