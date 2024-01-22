NC Jacksonville Behavioral Health Urgent Care Celebrates Grand Opening
EINPresswire.com/ -- RI International’s Eastern NC Outpatient and Behavioral Health Urgent Care will welcome community members to its Grand Opening on January 22, 2024. The event is to celebrate the opening of the Tier III Behavioral Health Urgent Care which provides an alternative to emergency departments and detention centers for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis related to substance use and/or mental health.
Formed through a partnership between RI International and the State of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, RI’s Eastern NC Behavioral Health Urgent Care can help people in real-time with their mental health and/or substance use challenges. The program provides crisis services to adults 18 years or older, including stabilization for short-term crisis needs, therapeutic support, and connection to resources for after-care. Team members will help individuals connect to Eastern NC Outpatient or other community providers for continuation of care when needed.
Stephanie Cain, Interim Community Paramedic Program Manager of Onslow County EMS, said, “Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a progressive and innovative concept that has been a missing piece to the immediate resources needed by so many of the citizens of Onslow County. Adding Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a testament to the commitment of recognizing the needs we have in our community and addressing immediate mental health needs is essential in supporting whole-person care. By providing options other than the Emergency Department we are also helping to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. “
Tara Gordon RN, Mental Health Supervisor of Onslow Memorial Hospital, said, “The addition of a Behavior Health Urgent Care will make a great impact on our community. Emergency Departments across the country, including Onslow, serve as a safety net for individuals with unmet mental health needs. Onslow Memorial Hospital has even expanded mental health services in the ED to serve this population. The Eastern NC Behavioral Health Urgent Care will serve as a great alternative to our Emergency Department, and we support Eastern NC Behavioral Health Urgent Care for bringing this care to our community.”
The Grand Opening is scheduled for January 22, 2024, from 9 am until 12 pm. We expect attendance from community stakeholders including state and county officials, first responders, and community advocates. There will be speakers from RI International, including COO Joy Brunson-Nsubuga; community providers Tara Gordan, RN Mental Health Supervisor (Onslow Memorial Hospital), and Stephanie Cain, Interim Community Paramedic Program Manager (Onslow EMS) speaking on the importance of the services that will be provided at the site, and the community impact we hope to achieve.
The current hours for BHUC are Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm, with plans to extend hours, in the near future.
Karen Jones
Formed through a partnership between RI International and the State of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, RI’s Eastern NC Behavioral Health Urgent Care can help people in real-time with their mental health and/or substance use challenges. The program provides crisis services to adults 18 years or older, including stabilization for short-term crisis needs, therapeutic support, and connection to resources for after-care. Team members will help individuals connect to Eastern NC Outpatient or other community providers for continuation of care when needed.
Stephanie Cain, Interim Community Paramedic Program Manager of Onslow County EMS, said, “Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a progressive and innovative concept that has been a missing piece to the immediate resources needed by so many of the citizens of Onslow County. Adding Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a testament to the commitment of recognizing the needs we have in our community and addressing immediate mental health needs is essential in supporting whole-person care. By providing options other than the Emergency Department we are also helping to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. “
Tara Gordon RN, Mental Health Supervisor of Onslow Memorial Hospital, said, “The addition of a Behavior Health Urgent Care will make a great impact on our community. Emergency Departments across the country, including Onslow, serve as a safety net for individuals with unmet mental health needs. Onslow Memorial Hospital has even expanded mental health services in the ED to serve this population. The Eastern NC Behavioral Health Urgent Care will serve as a great alternative to our Emergency Department, and we support Eastern NC Behavioral Health Urgent Care for bringing this care to our community.”
The Grand Opening is scheduled for January 22, 2024, from 9 am until 12 pm. We expect attendance from community stakeholders including state and county officials, first responders, and community advocates. There will be speakers from RI International, including COO Joy Brunson-Nsubuga; community providers Tara Gordan, RN Mental Health Supervisor (Onslow Memorial Hospital), and Stephanie Cain, Interim Community Paramedic Program Manager (Onslow EMS) speaking on the importance of the services that will be provided at the site, and the community impact we hope to achieve.
The current hours for BHUC are Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm, with plans to extend hours, in the near future.
Karen Jones
RI International
+1 6026363092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn