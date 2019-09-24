AgriCensus and Energy Census joins the award-winning ZE PowerGroup's Data Ecosystem

Data. We Get It. Bringing focus to agricultural market news and price reporting Bringing focus to energy market news and price reporting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (“ZE”), is pleased to announce that AgriCensus and Energy Census, are now available in the ever-growing Data Ecosystem of market data managed by ZEMA ™, the multi-award-winning data automation and analytics platform that provides unmatched data management, transformation, and integration solutions.The addition of AgriCensus and Energy Census significantly increases the scope of data available for rapid deployment in ZE’s vast Data Ecosystem of over 10,000 data reports from over 900 data sources.“We greatly value our data partnership with market leaders AgriCensus and Energy Census which provide market-moving news, tender, export, production forecast data, benchmark prices, and physical spot price assessments”, said Aiman El-Ramly, ZE Chief Operations Officer. ZEMA users will now have increased access to better understand and analyze market conditions with the addition of over 600 daily price assessments for the agriculture and energy sectors respectively from these two excellent data providers.”“As one of the leading platforms in its field, we are delighted to be partnering with ZE and join its Data Ecosystem. This additional distribution channel and associated exposure will accelerate the adoption and usage of Census Market Data, whilst providing superior coverage and choice to ZE’s clients”, Tim Worledge, Global Editorial DirectorZE continues to add to its industry-leading Data Ecosystem with the addition of AgriCensus and Energy Census, coming directly after ZE won all 6 Categories in the Data Management EnergyRisk Commodity and Software Rankings 2019 for its ZEMA Software.Learn more about ZE by visiting our website: www.ze.com About AgriCensus and Energy CensusAgriCensus and Energy Census are part of Census Commodity Data, a Price Reporting Agency covering the global ag and biofuels markets. Publishing over 600 daily price assessments, news, and market commentary and relied upon by thousands of commodity trading professionals for timely, quality intelligence. For more information visit www.agricensus.com and www.energycensus.com About ZE and ZEMAEstablished in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. In May 2019, ZE was also awarded the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award.



