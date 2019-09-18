HR Open Standards to attend HR Technology Conference, Las Vegas, October 1-3, 2019

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards will be attending this years’ HR Technology Conference and exhibition at the Venetian in Las Vegas, October 1-3. Stop by and say hi to the HR Open team at booth #758. Meet our Board Members who are real-life implementors and executors of the standards. With years of experience, our Board Members are available to share their process about HR Open Standards implementations.Take the time to talk to one of our friendly staff members who can answer all your questions about getting involved and upcoming events, including:• New Workgroups: Employee Earnings and Learner Records• 4.2 JSON Release: coming soon• Community Meeting: November 14th in Germany• 2020 Annual Meeting: April 2nd & 3rd in Miami, Florida• US Chamber Initiatives: T3 and JDX JobSchema+ ProjectsAbout HR Open Standards ConsortiumFounded in 1999 as the HR-XML Consortium, HR Open Standards is dedicated to the development and promotion of common specifications that simplify human resources-related data exchanges. Our standards are free, current global HR vocabularies developed in a transparent, collaborative, consensus-based environment open to all HR professionals and organizations.About the HR Technology ConferenceAs the industry’s leading independent event for 20+ years, HR Tech features an unrivaled cutting-edge agenda for HR and IT professionals from businesses of all sizes! With a primary focus on driving HR success through technology, the HR Technology Conference is intended for those looking to continuously optimize usage of current HR systems as well as those looking to buy. It’s where you’ll gain the insight needed to help you make critical HR system decisions that will fuel your business while supporting your organization’s unique needs.Follow meeting updates and live event tweets on Twitter with the consortium's handle @hropenstandards and through the HR Open Standards Facebook page.



