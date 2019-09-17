DynaQuest Wins Bloconomic 2019 Best Blockchain Achiever Award

DynaQuest’s Blockchain economic transformation project based on digital identities was named Best Blockchain Achiever Award in BLOCONOMIC 2019 Expo

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 21, 2019Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – DynaQuest won the 2019 Best Blockchain Achiever Award in the recently concluded Bloconomic Expo (August 15-16, 2019) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Bloconomic (Blockchain Economic) Expo 2019, organized by the Malaysia Blockchain Association and Alphacap, highlighted the transformative power of blockchain technology in improving business, commerce, and society through innovation that stems from the initiative and corporate response to the challenges in Southeast Asia.DynaQuest CEO Randy Knutson was a key speaker in this year’s expo. He talked about the company’s project on economic identities for the inclusive economic development of the Caraga region in Mindanao, Philippines.The project aims to utilize inclusive digital identities technology over the Blockchain to register and recognize the Indigenous People living in Caraga. With identities in place, inclusive economic growth can be fostered by connecting the local economies of the region to the larger markets of Southeast Asia and the world.During the presentation, Knutson noted that the integration of Blockchain in Caraga’s social and economic activities can reinforce sustainable development. It can serve as a model for developing the potential of other regions in the Philippines too.“Emerging technologies such as Blockchain will be the defining technology for the upcoming decade and it will transform businesses and enterprises. I believe that Blockchain will also be a foundational technology to transform the efficiency of local, industrial, and macro economies of the world,” noted Knutson as he received the award on behalf of the company and its partners.“The award is not only a recognition of the company and our partners, but it is also a recognition of the Caraga region’s potential in terms of being a pioneering decentralized economy built on blockchain,” he added.About DynaQuestDynaQuest is an award-winning Philippines-based IT & blockchain solutions provider that delivers customized and flexible solutions across the industries of enterprise, fintech, healthtech, insurtech, and economies. DynaQuest is recognized by organizations such as APAC CIO Outlook as among the Top 10 Blockchain Solutions Provider in Asia & Pacific of 2019.From consultation, use case building, development, and continued support, DynaQuest helps businesses transition to a blockchain-enabled operation.19/F Uptown Place Tower 211th Drive, Uptown BonifacioTaguig City, 1630Phone: +63 2 2241862Fax: +63 2 403 1495Email: solutions@dqtsi.comWebsite: https://www.dqtsi.com/



