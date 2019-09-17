Dawn Shannon Nominated for Business Woman of the Year

Dawn has been a professional hair stylist for over 25 years, specializing in Exceptional Hair Color, Expert Hair Cuts, Keratin and Conditioning Treatments and Artistic and Creative Make-overs helping her clients achieve “The Look” they truly want and love

As the owner of multiple successful salons across the Tampa Bay area, Shannon is celebrating the 16th anniversary of her first location in downtown Clearwater.

I knew the only way I would be able to provide the type of salon experience I wanted for my clients would be if I opened up my own salon. So I took a huge risk and it paid off.” — Dawn Shannon, owner of Intuition Salon & Spa

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity stylist Dawn Shannon is honored by her nomination for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Business Woman of the Year Award. This award honors women who have made a difference in their communities and have blazed a trail for others to follow.

As the owner of multiple successful salons across the Tampa Bay area, Shannon has been an active member of the community for many years and is celebrating the 16th anniversary of her first location in downtown Clearwater while continuing to grow and expand her salons in St. Petersburg and Largo.

The number of women owned businesses is climbing across the country with the percentage of women business owners increasing by 4.1 percentage points from 2005 to 2017 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As reported by e-commerce software platform Volusion, currently, women make up 31.1 percent of business owners in the U.S., continuing the upward trend from the past several years. [1]

Intuition Salon & Spa is one such business and has been a longtime fixture in downtown Clearwater where owner Shannon is known not only as a celebrity stylist and business owner but also for her humanitarian endeavors. With a passion to help others succeed, Shannon has worked with local youth employment programs for the purpose of providing students with a leg up in learning valuable work skills.

To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/

About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon, has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/

