Issued by Intuition Salon & Spa

Dawn Shannon Nominated for Business Woman of the Year

Dawn has been a professional hair stylist for over 25 years, specializing in Exceptional Hair Color, Expert Hair Cuts, Keratin and Conditioning Treatments and Artistic and Creative Make-overs helping her clients achieve “The Look” they truly want and love

Dawn has been a professional hair stylist for over 25 years, specializing in Exceptional Hair Color, Expert Hair Cuts, Keratin and Conditioning Treatments and Artistic and Creative Make-overs helping her clients achieve “The Look” they truly want and love

As the owner of multiple successful salons across the Tampa Bay area, Shannon is celebrating the 16th anniversary of her first location in downtown Clearwater.

I knew the only way I would be able to provide the type of salon experience I wanted for my clients would be if I opened up my own salon. So I took a huge risk and it paid off.”
— Dawn Shannon, owner of Intuition Salon & Spa

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity stylist Dawn Shannon is honored by her nomination for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Business Woman of the Year Award. This award honors women who have made a difference in their communities and have blazed a trail for others to follow.

As the owner of multiple successful salons across the Tampa Bay area, Shannon has been an active member of the community for many years and is celebrating the 16th anniversary of her first location in downtown Clearwater while continuing to grow and expand her salons in St. Petersburg and Largo.

The number of women owned businesses is climbing across the country with the percentage of women business owners increasing by 4.1 percentage points from 2005 to 2017 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As reported by e-commerce software platform Volusion, currently, women make up 31.1 percent of business owners in the U.S., continuing the upward trend from the past several years. [1]

Intuition Salon & Spa is one such business and has been a longtime fixture in downtown Clearwater where owner Shannon is known not only as a celebrity stylist and business owner but also for her humanitarian endeavors. With a passion to help others succeed, Shannon has worked with local youth employment programs for the purpose of providing students with a leg up in learning valuable work skills.

To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/

About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon, has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/

Source:
[2] https://www.volusion.com/blog/cities-with-the-most-female-business-owners/

Diane Stein
Intuition Salon & Spa
+1 727-443-2927
email us here

Salon Tips and Techniques with Dawn Shannon

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Diane Stein
Intuition Salon & Spa
+1 727-443-2927
Share This Story
Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care

Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care

Company Details
Intuition Salon & Spa
16 N. Ft. Harrison Ave.
Clearwater
33755 , Florida
United States
+1 727-443-2927
Visit Newsroom
About

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa is a Neighborhood Boutique Salon offering Premium Organic Hair Color & Color Correction, the most current and fashionable Cuts and Styling, as well as state-of-the-art Straightening, Perms & Extensions. * We use and sell only top-of-the-line professional natural and organic products, so we can give you the best value for your hair, skin and nails. * Dawn and her Intuition Team are committed to the friendliest of expert customer care – We really listen! * All of the Professionals on the Intuition Team have been trained by the top names in the industry, as well as by Dawn herself, so you can expect to get the exceptional results you dream of, every time. A full service salon and day spa, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon and Spa has been well established in the Cleveland Street District in the heart of downtown Clearwater (just minutes from the beach) for over 13 years. And we are very happy to announce that our second location, at 2053 Central Ave in the “edgy & artsy” Grand Central District of St. Petersburg FL., was opened in June, 2014 and is also doing very well. To service Pinellas County even better our newest location opened Nov 1st at 1771 Clearwater-Largo Road. Our Salon and Spa services include the latest techniques and styles to create the perfect look for you. We specialize in color, color correction, organic color, straightening, perms, curly hair and extensions. We also offer a wide variety of other organic services and natural products. We are here to treat, pamper and beautify. That is what we love to do and it shows in our excellent customer service!

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa

More From This Author
Dawn Shannon Nominated for Business Woman of the Year
Pinellas Foster Children in Need of Help, Local Businesses Answer the Call
Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa Nominated for the Dream Big Award
View All Stories From This Author