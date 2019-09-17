Community Health 1st ER Partners with City Ambulance Services to Provide Free CPR Training Classes

Community Health 1st ER Building CH1ER Free CPR Class CH1ER Logo

DEER PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Park, TX – Community Health 1st ER is pleased to announce it is partnering with City Ambulance Services to bring local residents free CPR certification classes.Community Health 1st ER is a state-of-the-art emergency care facility that provides patients with efficient, effective, and professional health services, 24/7. The facility recently expanded to a brand new, 9000 sq. ft. space that enables their healthcare team to provide comprehensive services to patients.“We are so proud of our new space and look forward to introducing new services to the community,” says Christy Walker, VP of Business Development at Community 1st ER. “Our goal is to always put our community first through improving health and restoring quality of life.”In an effort to bring exciting, new services to local residents, Community Health 1st ER is partnering with City Ambulance Services to provide free CPR training classes to anyone who would like to learn this lifesaving skill.“Our goal is to host a free CPR class each and every month,” states Walker. “We’d love to certify as many people as possible, so this is a great way for us to stay connected to our community in a new and exciting way.”Details for the CPR certification registration are as follows:• Each monthly course is open to the first 10 individuals to RSVP• Registrants must be age 16+• Participants will receive an e-certification from the American Heart Association• This is a hands-free CPR course and does not include first aid training• First aid training will be made available at a later dateAnyone looking to register for this free CPR course should RSVP to Christy at Christy.walker@ch1er.com.For more information about Community 1st ER, please visit their website at https://www.ch1er.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.