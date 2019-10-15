Jersey Shore Restaurant Week Partners With Purplepass

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week

Here’s how one New Jersey event is helping connect people to delicious food and taking a bite out of restaurant-choosing-limbo.

We are thrilled to be a part of such a delicious event while highlighting some of the best restaurants in New Jersey” — Savannah McIntosh, Purplepass Marketing Director

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 19,000 restaurants, New Jersey generates over $18 billion annually from the restaurant business. Unfortunately, having a vast selection of delectable diners makes finding the best-of-the-best a difficult process. To help counteract the seemingly impossible task of finding amazing restaurants in places where restaurants lurk around every corner, Restaurant Week was invented in 1992 by Tim Zagat and Joe Baum.

Today, almost every major city across the United States participates in Restaurant Week. But, none do it quite like New Jersey, whose unique blend of cultures and cuisine lends itself to one of the most highly anticipated Restaurant Weeks on the planet. Jersey Shore Restaurant Week — the event that helps highlight some of the best restaurants in New Jersey.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week (JSRW) is the brainchild of Jim Flynn — CEO, avid traveler, and definitive foodie. The primary goal of Jersey Shore Restaurant Week is simple: to help people find delicious food and help restaurants find hungry people. The first event took place in 2009, and it drew in 59 of Jersey’s best restaurants. Today, the JSRW is a local phenomenon and a staple in the restaurant community.

The Benefits of JSRW for Consumers & Restaurants

Restaurant Week has obvious benefits for consumers. For between $22.19 and $32.19, consumers can try a 3-course meal from some of Jersey’s hottest restaurants. That includes vegetarian food, BBQ, Breakfast, American, Asian, and plenty of other global delights.

Not only does JSRW help connect local restaurants with consumers in a notoriously slow time-of-the-year (November), but 80% of people that try food during restaurant week will likely eat at that restaurant again. That can lead to serious business for restaurants looking to bring in more diners.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week leveraged Eventbrite to help with their event planning needs.



