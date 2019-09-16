Senior Downsizing Specialist makes Organizing and Managing a Move Painless for Families

Francie Stavish & Associates Senior Downsizing Specialist Francie Stavish Francie Stavish: Your Surrogate Daughter Without The Drama™

Having to pack up a parent’s house is emotional, heart wrenching and physically exhausting. Francie Stavish makes this process seamless, painless and extremely easy.” — Francie Stavish client

MORTON GROVE, IL, USA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Downsizing Specialist Francie Stavish serves as Your Surrogate Daughter Without The Drama™ for seniors or the parents of adult children during heavy life events like downsizing to a smaller residence or dealing with a recent loss of a loved one.

Francie Stavish understands that packing and moving a parent’s home can be emotionally and physically burdensome. That’s why she created Francie Stavish & Associates LLC., a North Shore-based senior downsizing service with a mission to make the transition painless. Unlike other larger senior moving companies, Francie offers a personalized service that promises a helping hand during each step of the process. Because of this, she is truly Your Surrogate Daughter Without The Drama™ for seniors and their adult children.

Her services include supporting families by de-cluttering and downsizing, space planning, organizing the move, unpacking at the new residence, hiring estate sale companies, and managing estate sale clean-outs. Seniors and their family members commend her for managing the many tasks involved in a move, like helping to make tough decisions on whether to donate or sell personal items. In fact, out of 30 client reviews, Francie has never received less than five stars.

"Having to pack up a parent’s house is emotional, heart wrenching and physically exhausting. Francie Stavish makes this process seamless, painless and extremely easy," said a client. “[Francie is] a shining light in a very difficult and time consuming event.”

Francie’s downsizing process begins with a free one-hour consultation to plan timelines and budgets with seniors and/or their family members. From there, Francie creates a plan of action based on the needs of each delicate situation. Potential clients can click here to learn more about her services and schedule their free one-hour consultation.

ABOUT FRANCIE STAVISH & ASSOCIATES, LLC.

Francie is a Certified Senior Advisor, well connected with real estate agents and other professionals in the North Shore area. She is knowledgeable in the key health, financial, and social issues important to seniors. She enjoys educating people on these issues while presenting to groups of seniors and their families. Those interested can learn more about Francie and her services by clicking here or calling 847-498-6810.

ABOUT SENIOR DOWNSIZING IN THE U.S.:

It is estimated that by year 2030, senior citizens will account for one-fifth of the total U.S. population and will have moved out of around 26 million homes across the country. HuffPost reported that as the Baby Boomer generation retires, the U.S. population age 65 and over will jump nearly 80 percent in the next twenty years. The top three reasons seniors downsize include changes in health, freedom from home maintenance responsibilities and a desire for peace of mind. About 75 percent of seniors say the amount of things they own has made them “somewhat” or “very” reluctant to move. This is why many articles on tips on senior downsizing include planning early and hiring assistance to help facilitate the move. Learn more about seniors and retirement in the U.S. in this informational article.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.