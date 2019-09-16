Dr. Sarah Bodner to Speak at Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter September 2019 Luncheon Meeting in Dallas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sarah Bodner will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting of Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Dallas Petroleum Club. Dr. Bodner will present on the topic of “Taking the 'ick' out of Corporate Politics.”Dr. Bodner serves as a consultant to Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, chemical, medical, energy, and airline industries. Dr. Bodner has publications in the areas of empowering leadership, team-based support systems, and collaborative work systems, and a Ph.D. in Industrial / Organizational Psychology.Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN North Texas luncheons is $30 for members and $45 for non-members if paid in advance. Member and non-member registration the day of the event is $50, space permitting.Please register online at http://www.womensenergynetwork.org or contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com for more information for this event or the WEN – North Texas Chapter.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has thousands of members nationwide. For more information, please visit the WEN North Texas Chapter website at www.womensenergynetwork.org Thank you to our generous 2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidley Austin LLPOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHunt Oil CompanyGold Level SponsorsAAPL NAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightWeaverLegacy Texas Bank



