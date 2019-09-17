Amplifi Expands Atlanta Presence to Support Growing Client Needs

Amplifi continues to experience year-over-year growth and has moved their Atlanta team in to a larger space.

DALLAS, TX, UNITES STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifi , the leading provider of information management strategy and consulting services, today announced tremendous company growth leading to an expansion of their Atlanta Presence. The new office space will feature an open-floor plan and provide the much-needed space to accommodate Amplifi’s growing teams and encourage a collaborative and interactive working environment.Since its founding in 2008, Amplifi has earned a well-deserved reputation for success by providing world class strategy, solution design, technology consulting, and information management solutions to organizations spanning multiple industries. This reputation is one of the contributing factors to the company’s tremendous growth in recent years.“We have had remarkable growth in the US, particularly in Atlanta, delivering highly effective MDM solutions and strategies for clients in the area,” said Corey Mellick, President and CEO of Amplifi. “Choosing Atlanta as our hub for growing our Master Data Management (MDM) Consultants has been an ideal choice for us to acquire and grow top talent for our clients. We are thrilled to expand yet again and expect to invest significantly within the market, with several new job openings ready to be filled.”Amplifi’s new Atlanta office shows the company’s commitment to thoughtful expansion to support growing client needs in the US while providing convenient and professional office environments for their most important asset, their people. The new space reflects the collaborative and innovative culture of Amplifi and features technology-enabled conference rooms and workstations where teams can develop and deliver solutions with colleagues, customers and partners. This prime office location is located in the Atlanta Cobb Galleria area between downtown Atlanta and Marietta, less than a half hour from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).About AmplifiAmplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their data. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Unlike other technology consultants, Amplifi offers hosting and managed MDM solution services which drastically lowers infrastructure costs and proactively provides support and monitoring. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi delivers strategic consulting, implementation and hosting services for their industry leading B2B and B2C customers. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at goamplifi.com.



