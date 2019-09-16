Sagenext Updates its Cloud Platform to Deliver Seamless QuickBooks 2020 Hosting

By making necessary upgrades in cloud infrastructure, the company aims to redefine accounting trend with enhanced performance, security, and reduced costs.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext Infotech is proud to announce that they have successfully upgraded their cloud platform with some major technical, logical, and functional updates to provide world-class QuickBooks 2020 hosting. Besides providing more freedom, flexibility, and convenience to the users, these functional and technological upgrades are going to deliver better uptime, performance, and reliability, all the while keeping the operational costs for QuickBooks hosting as low as possible.

Earlier this month, Intuit released the latest editions of their most popular accounting application, namely QuickBooks Desktop 2020 – (Pro, Premier, Accountant, and Enterprise). The new software packs a number of improved and advanced tools and functionalities to add more value to the modern tax and accounting practices. To be more specific, users can now add customer PO in email subjects, automatically send reminders to customers for payments, and check payroll status for direct deposits. Most importantly, the latest version of QuickBooks Enterprise comes with some outstanding features, allowing users to manage fulfillment of customer orders more quickly and with more accuracy by using mobile technology.

Talking about the most recent releases of QuickBooks at an event, Mr. Ehtesham Haque, the CEO of Sagenext Infotech, said “Like every year, we were eagerly waiting for this announcement from Intuit and we are glad to see that our wait was worth it. Addressing the growing demands of modern accounting professionals has always been the topmost priority of Intuit, and by rolling out the new QuickBooks editions, the company has surprised one and all. The new series of QuickBooks comes loaded with some never-heard-before features and functionalities, which collectively make the best accounting software even better”. He further said, “At Sagenext, we know the busy season is just around the corner, and as your technology partner, we are all geared up to provide you the best cloud experience and make your season more productive and stress-free”.

Mr. Jack Jasteen, the Chief Technical Officer at Sagenext Infotech, said, “QuickBooks has come a long way from being a mere accounting tool to a comprehensive resource for new-age businesses. The release of QuickBooks 2020 with new and improved features is a testament to the fact that QuickBooks Desktop is here to stay”. Highlighting the company’s recent cloud platform upgrade, he said, “As one of the most preferred QuickBooks hosting providers, we always strive to keep up with the changing technology trends. We have made some major technical and functional upgrades in our terminal servers to ensure seamless cloud configuration, data migration, and processing. With your accounting application and company files organized on the cloud, you can easily perform the crucial activities from anywhere at any time and keep a track of your business at any point in time”.





