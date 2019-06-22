Sagenext Working on Innovative Measures to Further Beef up Cybersecurity

The company’s agenda for next season includes implementing new security solutions to ensure 360° protection against the changing contours of cyber threats.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext Infotech, a globally recognized QuickBooks hosting provider, has announced that they are working on new and innovative mechanisms as part of their accounting practice modernization strategy to bolster their cybersecurity preparedness for the upcoming season. The company’s agenda for Tax Season 2019 includes incorporating new security protocols in their existing practice to deliver all-round protection to the confidential data against the changing contours of cyber threats.

It goes without saying that the ever-evolving digital technologies have played a pivotal role in transforming the way modern businesses function. A large number of organizations across the world, belonging to various industries and sectors, are gradually moving their preferred software and data to more efficient cloud environments with intent to explore the unprecedented opportunities available out there. However, it is also a fact that the increasing trend of digital transformation has its own set of security challenges and dealing with potential cybercrime has become more than just a mere necessity. Sagenext has consistently been working on cybersecurity intelligence to reinforce a cohesive set of security capabilities by incorporating more advanced and reliable measures to prepare modern businesses, especially small and mid-sized entities for the dangers of tomorrow.

Mr. Ehtesham Haque, Chief Executive Officer of Sagenext, said "With the rapidly evolving threat landscape, where organized cybercrime is gaining serious traction, we have been continuously striving to improve our security mechanisms to outwit the hackers and attackers. To further tighten the data security parameters, we have planned to conduct more pointed and theme-based IT scrutiny of our QuickBooks hosting platform as and when needed. In fact, working as your technology partner, we are trying to foster a very strong and unique cybersecurity culture in SMBs, accounting and tax firms by ensuring complete confidentiality, integrity, reliability, and availability of hosted applications and cloud resources”.

Chief Technical Officer at Sagenext, Mr. Jack Jasteen highlighted how he and his core team have harnessed cybersecurity intelligence to the fullest, analyzing massive volumes of data to develop new systems for detection and prevention of web-based security challenges. He said, “Our revamped cloud platform security protocol goes well beyond standard network firewalls, anti-virus programs, and end-to-end encryption. Our innovative Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) have been designed to monitor and prevent malicious activities and policy violations. Extracting outputs from various sources, the IDPS system uses various alarm filtering methods to identify and stop unauthorized access. This gives our platform an added layer of security, protecting confidential files and data from being stolen.”

Summing it up, with the rollout of accounting practice modernization strategy, Sagenext has taken some highly ambitious initiatives like making technical and functional upgrades in their cloud platform, revising their shared and dedicated hosting plans with on-demand resource customization and pay-per-use models. And by strengthening their security mechanism against cyber-attacks, the company aims to make their clients ready for the unforeseen challenges while enjoying unparalleled cloud hosting experience.



About Sagenext Infotech LLC

Sagenext Infotech is one of the major providers of cloud-infused tax and accounting solutions for individual accountants, CPA firms, and small businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada. Offering the best-in-class QuickBooks hosting, Sage Hosting and Tax software hosting services, the company is dedicated to helping smart entrepreneurs make the most of their accounting, tax and ERP applications with all the benefits, features and freedom provided by the cloud.

Sagenext cloud platform combines highly advanced and scalable resources with round-the-clock technical support through phone, email, and live chat to deliver the best cloud hosting experience while allowing the clients to concentrate on their core competencies.

