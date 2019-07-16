Sagenext Earns Accounting Today's 2019 Top 100 VAR Recognition

Quickbooks hosting provider

Getting featured on such a coveted list speaks volumes about Sagenext’s customer-centric approach and high-quality services.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext Infotech, an Augusta-based accounting and tax software hosting provider, is proud to announce that they have been ranked on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Value-Added Resellers in 2019 as one of the leading VARs by revenue in the accounting-related software domain. 2019 marks Sagenext’s first appearance on this highly coveted list, on which the company gets top recognition for offering high-value capabilities to the Sage and QuickBooks hosting users.

The Top VAR 100 List by Accounting Today is an annual premier ranking featuring the leading organizations in the North American market that specializes in sale and implementation of accounting software. The rankings of the companies are based on various factors such as annual revenue, number of employees, and year-over-year (YOY) growth. Along with this, the top-rated accounting publication carries out a survey every year to gain detailed insights of the market approach of the leading companies, the direction their clients are heading in, and the technologies that are shaping their future. This year, Accounting Today has published a comprehensive story, which covers the big technology challenges that the modern organizations are witnessing, the opportunities available in the today’s market, and a focus on data security.

The CEO of Sagenext Infotech, Mr. Ehtesham Haque, on being featured on Accounting Today's 2019 Top 100 VAR list, said, “It came as a pleasant surprise, and we, at Sagenext, are all elated, excited, and thrilled to hear this great news. As a company, our first and foremost priority is to ensure customer delight, and for that, we never shy away from upgrading our cloud hosting platform and implementing innovative technology resources to bring new values to our valued customers”. He further added that the company is all geared up for the upcoming tax season and will put in all kinds of efforts to ensure that the clients have a smooth filing experience.

Mr. Jack Jasteen, the Chief Technical Officer, said, “It’s an honor for us to be recognized by such a prestigious accounting publication for our efforts. Ever since our inception, we have been putting in sincere efforts for improving our clients’ processes, and we are more than delighted to see that our hard work is being paid-off. This has given a big boost to our confidence, and we assure that we will be offering the right mix of technology resources and support to help our clients grow and succeed. The cloud is the future of the accounting sector and Sagenext is proud to be at the forefront of this movement.”



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

To check the list of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Value-Added Resellers, visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/top-value-added-resellers

About Sagenext Infotech, LLC:

Founded in 2008, Sagenext is an industry leader in shared and managed hosting services for QuickBooks hosting and some other popular tax and accounting applications. The Augusta-based IT hosting provider is widely recognized for its high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective QuickBooks hosting services with high uptime and data security. Backed by a highly-skilled technical team, Sagenext manages its core data centers located in the cities of New York and Dallas offering a diverse range of cloud-powered services for QuickBooks, Sage Products, Drake Tax Software, ProSeries, and TaxWise.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information about Sagenext hosting and their hosting services, log on to https://www.thesagenext.com/ or drop an email at sales@thesagenext.com.

Sagenext - QuickBooks Hosting Provider



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.