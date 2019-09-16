Airwheel H3PS portable wheelchair guarantees an efficient And comfortable trip

Airwheel H3PS portable wheelchair airwheel h3ps electric automatic folding wheelchair Airwheel h3ps electric(power) wheelchair

Airwheel H3PS is such a smart product to bring efficiency and convenience to riders.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an intelligent technology company, Airwheel has always been committed to transforming traditional living equipment with "smart", starting from various details in life and bringing users a more convenient, enjoyable and free life, like the new product H3PS electric automatic folding wheelchair.

Airwheel H3PS electric(power) wheelchair brings unexpected comfort, as it has a wide and soft seat cushion and two ways of riding bring unparalleled riding experience. You can ride it by electricity or by labor. Though it is mini, light and handy, it is powerful enough to let you ride freely. Turbine worm motor with DC brushless motor, the intelligent dual motor design is more powerful. With the control handle and universal wheel, rider can get rid of space constraints and easily turn. H3PS smart wheelchair’s front wheels in universal wheel design, with dual motor can achieve horizontal 360°steering to adapt to various road conditions, and in small space operation, it is more flexible. Moreover, the high quality tires featuring excellent safety performance, strong pressure resistance and wear resistance, combined with aluminum alloy wheels, H3PS are stronger than ever.

The Airwheel H3P electric automatic folding wheelchair can be operated by the remote control to advance, go back, and turn left and right. It can realize the functions of quickly lighting the headlights, horn alarms, and one-button quick folding. It can not only fold and unfold automatically, but also it has detachable pedals. It can be folded according to actual needs by manual folding mechanism, and the pedal can be freely disassembled for easy storage.

Now, you have two choices to learn the real-time data, one is downloading the Airwheel app, the other is the WeChat applet, free installation. It realizes Bluetooth connection, and supports remote turn on or off the machine. To further guarantee safety, Airwheel portable wheelchair electric wheelchair installs EABS brake system, with good braking effect and without slope sliding.

Airwheel H3T-Automatic & Electric WheelChairs(Elektro rollstuhl) with Remote Control Review



