WSF to participate in Marcene Taylor, Inc World Finals Clay Shoot
The Marcene Taylor Annual Clay Shoot Returns to Las Vegas during PBR World Finals
November 7, 2019
Clark County Shooting Complex
11357 N Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
Special guests will include (as of 9-15-19 with more to be added)
Adrian Moraes, 3X World Champion
Chase Outlaw, Currently #4 PBR Rider in the World
Ryan Dirteater, currently #10 PBR Rider in the World
Gage Gay
Colby Yates
Jesse Byrne
All proceeds will be donated to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation whose mission is to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage, as well as the Western Sports Foundation that supports total athlete health and wellness for those competing in western sports.
Registration Fees Include: Course Fees, Golf Cart, Sporting Clays, Shot Gun Rental, Ammunition, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Individual & Team Awards
To register visit: https://events.rmef.org/shop.aspx?eid=7730
Or call Kristiana Morales at 719-242-2400 or info@westernsportsfoundation.org
About Western Sports Foundation (WSF)
Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare for life beyond competition. To learn more and support of WSF’s mission, visit www.westernsportsfoundation.org
Mark Dobosz
Western Sports Foundation
+1 9412324447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.