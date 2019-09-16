WSF to participate in Marcene Taylor, Inc World Finals Clay Shoot

Marcene Taylor Clay Shoot

The Marcene Taylor Annual Clay Shoot Returns to Las Vegas during PBR World Finals

We expect the excitement and competition to be fantastic this year!” — Mark Dobosz

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Sports Foundation (WSF) is excited to announce the return of the World Finals Clay Shoot . WSF and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have again teamed up Marcene Taylor for the Marcene Taylor Charity Clay Shoot.November 7, 2019Clark County Shooting Complex11357 N Decatur BlvdLas Vegas, NVSpecial guests will include (as of 9-15-19 with more to be added)Adrian Moraes, 3X World ChampionChase Outlaw, Currently #4 PBR Rider in the WorldRyan Dirteater, currently #10 PBR Rider in the WorldGage GayColby YatesJesse ByrneAll proceeds will be donated to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation whose mission is to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage, as well as the Western Sports Foundation that supports total athlete health and wellness for those competing in western sports.Registration Fees Include: Course Fees, Golf Cart, Sporting Clays, Shot Gun Rental, Ammunition, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Individual & Team AwardsTo register visit: https://events.rmef.org/shop.aspx?eid=7730 Or call Kristiana Morales at 719-242-2400 or info@westernsportsfoundation.orgAbout Western Sports Foundation (WSF)Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare for life beyond competition. To learn more and support of WSF’s mission, visit www.westernsportsfoundation.org



