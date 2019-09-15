Old Falls Group LLC Announces $20 Million Convertible Debt Offering Pursuant to 506 (c)

Old Falls Group

This is an exciting time of growth for the company. Funding will allow the company to facilitate operations and spring it to the next milestone.” — Timothy Costello

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Falls Group LLC, a technology-based early-stage startup industrial company has today announced that it is commencing a general solicitation Regulation D offering to accredited investors. This Regulation D 506(c) debit offering will assist Old Falls in raising capital for the development of its facilities and its business operations.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Old Falls is a technology-based early-stage startup industrial company with a proposed small metal refinery facility in the western United States region to support small to mid-tier mineral operators in the area. The company will utilize technology inputs to improve overall efficiencies from extraction to a finished product while minimizing production costs and pollution on the environment. Old Falls’ alternative division will focus on mineral management solutions and real estate in key economic zones for an additional income stream.

"This is an exciting time of growth for the company,” says Chairman and CEO Timothy Costello. “Funding will allow the company to facilitate operations and spring it to the next milestone, which of course provides an exceptional opportunity for investors.”

This general solicitation offering is only permitted under Rule 506(c). However, purchasers must be accredited and meet certain SEC verification requirements for validation of their accredited investor status.

The Company reserves the right to cancel or modify this offering at any time, to reject subscriptions due to questions about the investor accredited status. If a subscription is rejected, the subscription payment will be promptly returned.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful. Additional details of the offering are included in the Private Placement Memorandum.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. Although Old Falls believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Old Falls does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements, and therefore are not required to comply with certain specific disclosure requirements; The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or approved the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy of the materials.

About Old Falls Group LLC

Old Falls Group is a technology-based startup industrial company Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with operations in technology integrated metal refinery, mineral management solutions and real estate, Old Falls is currently securing capital via 506 (c) offering for the development of its facilities and its business operations.

Please forward all inquiries to info@oldfallsgroup.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.