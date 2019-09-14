Colorado B&Bs offer Fall specials, leaf peeping opportunities and yummy recipes

There's no better place than a Colorado B&B to stay and play in the Fall season! The beauty of the Fall season awaits Colorado B&B guests Aspens are at their peak in September and early October in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabulous Fall and Aspen Leaves... Colorado tops the list for viewing autumn colors in the high country mountains where Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inns will share prime location tips with guests for leaf-peeping. Each inn provides high quality bed and breakfast accommodations, full breakfasts, personalized service and welcoming hospitality. When guests #BookDirect at each of the member properties, they'll save time and money on their reservations. #BookDirect information is easily found by visiting the www.InnsofColorado.org website.Leaf-Peeping favorites: The Million Dollar Highway and the San Juan mountains offer beauty and magical viewing opportunities. Located in Durango, Antlers on the Creek and the Gable House are local B&Bs that are convenient to see high country colors. In the Pikes Peak Region, you might take a ride up America's Mountain, Pikes Peak, or take advantage of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Cripple Creek trails. Mueller State Park and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument are several gems that are a short drive away. Colorado Springs features Crescent Lily Inn and Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, Manitou Springs Avenue Hotel Bed & Breakfast and Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast are favorites to stay, Pikes Peak Paradise is aptly named and located in Woodland Park, Carr Manor sits is nestled in the historic town of Cripple Creek, and just north of Colorado Springs in the Town of Monument, you will find Rogers Inn the Pines. If you're headed to the Western Slope of Colorado, the Agape Farm & Retreat and Bross Hotel in Paonia are not too far from high country splashes of gold and copper. French Gulch in Breckenridge will be a great choice to see the leaves while staying at nearby Frisco Inn on Galena. And, while the Claremont Inn and Winery is located on the spacious Colorado plains, the local autumn colors in Stratton are certain to "peak" your attention.Be sure to subscribe to the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado " Colorado Bed & Breakfast Travel Inn-Sights " E-News to keep up to date on the latest specials, enjoy innkeeper's recipe favorites and plan ahead for Colorado festivals and events featured in each newsletter.

