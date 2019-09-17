SafeCare Magazine Releases Special Hospital Closures Edition

Blue Island's Healthcare Blues

Closing Hospitals Jeopardizes Lives,” — Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO, The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeCare magazine announced today the release of its special hospital closures edition focusing on how the pandemic of hospital closures is affecting communities across the United States. In our cover story, we are talking to the Mayor of Blue Island, Mr. Domingo Fabian Vargas, JD to discuss how a hospital closure is affecting his community and beyond.“Closing Hospitals Jeopardizes Lives,” says The SafeCare Group CEO Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA. “Private equity firms are well-known for buying companies and selling off their assets, but the industry's entry into the healthcare sector at times seem to put earnings and profits over patients.”In an exclusive Interview with Mayor Domingo Fabian Vargas, JD, Blue Island, Illinois By Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, CPE, FACPE we tell the story of one community’s fight to keep its ability to access local health care and a Mayor’s determination to fight the closure of his community’s main hospital.Moreover, this special edition have a detailed array of articles that will explore the impact of rural hospital closures starting with Empowering Greed – The Demise of Empower HMS Hospital Chain and Shuttered Hospital – Delay of Emergency Care.This edition also include a precis of The SafeCare Group’s 2019 US Hospitals Report – Five Years US Hospitals Performance which details 20 pages of statistics on the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare delivered by US hospitals.We appreciate our readers and strive to deliver information on the people, ideas, organizations and novel technologies affecting safe, efficient, and quality healthcare to the sector’s most influential leaders. Thus, feedback from subscribers and advertisers alike are welcome, as their input is highly valued.About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. Known as Intelligent Healthcare ™ software by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AISuite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, The SafeCare Group has provide the 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com



