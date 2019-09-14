DejaOffice Launches CRM App for iOS 13 and iPhone 11

DejaOffice CRM App with PC Sync for iPhone 11

CRM App synchronizes Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes from Outlook and other PC Apps, including Calendar Colors, Call History and Time Zone management.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DejaOffice CRM for iPhone has been verified on iOS 13, the operating system for the new iPhone 11, 11-Pro and 11 Pro Max. For mobile professionals, this CRM tool features a local onboard database that allows full function when the phone is out of range. CompanionLink Software, the makers of DejaOffice, offers sync tools for Microsoft Outlook, Act!, GoldMine, Palm Desktop, Zoho and Salesforce.

“We are pleased to fully support Apple in their 2019 release,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO of DejaOffice. “Mobile professionals need a lot more than a standalone call list, calendar and reminder app. DejaOffice CRM with PC Sync provides a rounded solution for tasks, meetings and contact management, with sync to popular PC databases. For security purposes, our sync system is not tied to iCloud, Google or Exchange. For customers who need a business tool on their iPhone, they should be using DejaOffice.”

CompanionLink also provides DejaOffice CRM for Android and for Windows PC. This offering of a single CRM on three platforms is unique in the market. No other on-premise CRM provides complete mobile CRM sync. DejaOffice PC CRM Pro has a multi-user configuration that is much less expensive than Cloud based competitors.

DejaOffice CRM with iPhone Outlook Sync is a free download from the Apple App Store. CompanionLink for Outlook is $49.95 and can synchronize to DejaOffice on iPhone using USB, Wi-Fi, and DejaCloud Sync. CompanionLink also provides sync for Palm Desktop, IBM Notes, Act! and other PC Contact and Calendar Apps.. For more information see https://www.dejaoffice.com.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

