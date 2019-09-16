NAMIC Announces Winners of the 2019 Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA)
“It takes engagement, understanding and an appreciation for the differences that make all communities unique, as well as a commitment to tell and include those stories”, said Shuanise Washington, president & CEO, NAMIC. “This year’s entries showed a variety of voices and opinions being represented with an understanding of individual cultural and ethnic backgrounds.”
Recognizing the media and entertainment industry’s commitment to implementing best practices, the EMMA highlight creative, strategic and innovative multicultural marketing approaches. The NAMIC Multicultural Marketing Committee, a consortium of industry experts, provides guidance for the EMMA competition, which has two award categories: Integrated Marketing Campaigns and Marketing Tactics. Entries in each category were judged within four divisions: Media Content Creators and Distributors, Networks and Communications Suppliers, Brands, and All Other Media.
A judging panel of independent industry experts evaluated entries and selected winners based on an assessment of strategy, implementation and results. Deviating from the traditional “best of” competition method, each entry was judged against a standard of excellence and not against other entrants, resulting in the potential for zero to multiple winners in each category.
“It is important to recognize the brands and content providers that are making strategic and thoughtful efforts to serve all of their consumers, while embracing the nuances that come with their differences,” said Denise Bennett, director of entertainment content partnerships at WarnerMedia, EMMA judge and NAMIC Multicultural Marketing Committee member. “As demographics continue to shift and evolve, it’s imperative for brands to stay relevant in the minds of their customers.”
The EMMAs is presented in partnership with Cablefax and the winners will be featured in the September 2019 edition of Cablefax: The Magazine. A complete listing of winners follows:
2019 EMMA WINNERS:
MEDIA CONTENT CREATORS AND DISTRIBUTORS
Integrated Marketing Campaigns
Unexpected Experts
Company: Comcast
Agency: GALLEGOS United
Marketing Tactics
Film/Video
We La Gente
Company: Comcast
Agency: GALLEGOS United
Direct Marketing
Choice ‘OTT Streaming’ DM
Company: Charter Communications
Agency: Infusion by castells
Diversity Awareness
#WELAGENTE
Company: Comcast
Agency: GALLEGOS United
Experiential Marketing
Kim Jung Gi
Company: Comcast
Agency: GALLEGOS United
Kim Jung Gi
Company: Comcast
Agency: GALLEGOS United
Radio
Cultural Conduit
Company: Comcast
Agency: Burrell Communications Group
Social Issues
#WELAGENTE
Company: Comcast
Agency: GALLEGOS United
Television
The New Renaissance
Company: Comcast
Agency: Burrell Communications Group
NETWORK AND COMMUNICATIONS SUPPLIERS
Integrated Marketing Campaigns
TBS The Last O.G. Integrated Campaign
Company: TBS
Agency: Civic/Robot Eye/Cashmere
Marketing Tactics
Content Marketing
Telemundo Deportes & Sprint Fútbol Mode
Company: NBCUniversal Hispanic Group & Sprint
Agency: Horizon Media, ALMA DDB, M8
Film/Video
LIVING SINGLE: 25TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION
Company: TV One
OTT/Streaming Services
Showtime_ Desus & Mero
Company: Showtime
Social Media
TBS The Bigger Picture Instagram Live
Company: TBS
Agency: Cashmere Agency
All Other Media
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali
Company: HBO
Agency: The Robot Company
Direct Marketing
Mediaset Italia X1 Launch Mailing
Company: International Media Distribution
Diversity Awareness
Out of State, Independent Lens PBS
Company: ITVS
Experiential Marketing
TBS The Last O.G. Garden Party for Good
Company: TBS
Agency: Civic
Out of Home
Claws S2: Out of Home
Company: TNT
Agency: Elastic
Premium
TBS The Last O.G. Cookbook
Company: TBS
Agency: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing
TBS The Last O.G. S2 Key Art Print
Company: TBS
Agency: Robot Eye
Social Issues
The O.G. Experience
Company: HBO
Agency: The Soze Agency and High 10 Media
Television
Claws S2: Girl Gang
Company: TNT
Agency: Spencer Condon, Revolve
BRANDS
Integrated Marketing Campaigns
Don't Let ATM Fees Take a Bite
Company: TD
Agency: Barrett and Welsh
Marketing Tactics
Online Ads
Drop Into Your Next Home
Company: TD
Agency: Barrett and Welsh
Radio
It's Called What?
Company: TD
Agency: Barrett and Welsh
Television
Western Union Spanish Language App
Company: Western Union
Agency: Mediahub & Univision
ALL OTHER MEDIA
Marketing Tactics
Film/Video
A Bright Idea for Diwali
Company: Barrett and Welsh
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
# # #
Susan Waldman
NAMIC
+1 212-594-5985
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.