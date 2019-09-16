NAMIC Announces Winners of the 2019 Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) today announced the winners of its Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA). The competition recognizes excellence in marketing efforts designed to attract and retain culturally diverse audiences and customers among African American, Asian, Latinx, LGBTQ, disabilities communities and other market segments.“It takes engagement, understanding and an appreciation for the differences that make all communities unique, as well as a commitment to tell and include those stories”, said Shuanise Washington, president & CEO, NAMIC. “This year’s entries showed a variety of voices and opinions being represented with an understanding of individual cultural and ethnic backgrounds.”Recognizing the media and entertainment industry’s commitment to implementing best practices, the EMMA highlight creative, strategic and innovative multicultural marketing approaches. The NAMIC Multicultural Marketing Committee, a consortium of industry experts, provides guidance for the EMMA competition, which has two award categories: Integrated Marketing Campaigns and Marketing Tactics. Entries in each category were judged within four divisions: Media Content Creators and Distributors, Networks and Communications Suppliers, Brands, and All Other Media.A judging panel of independent industry experts evaluated entries and selected winners based on an assessment of strategy, implementation and results. Deviating from the traditional “best of” competition method, each entry was judged against a standard of excellence and not against other entrants, resulting in the potential for zero to multiple winners in each category.“It is important to recognize the brands and content providers that are making strategic and thoughtful efforts to serve all of their consumers, while embracing the nuances that come with their differences,” said Denise Bennett, director of entertainment content partnerships at WarnerMedia, EMMA judge and NAMIC Multicultural Marketing Committee member. “As demographics continue to shift and evolve, it’s imperative for brands to stay relevant in the minds of their customers.”The EMMAs is presented in partnership with Cablefax and the winners will be featured in the September 2019 edition of Cablefax: The Magazine. A complete listing of winners follows:2019 EMMA WINNERS:MEDIA CONTENT CREATORS AND DISTRIBUTORSIntegrated Marketing CampaignsUnexpected ExpertsCompany: ComcastAgency: GALLEGOS UnitedMarketing TacticsFilm/VideoWe La GenteCompany: ComcastAgency: GALLEGOS UnitedDirect MarketingChoice ‘OTT Streaming’ DMCompany: Charter CommunicationsAgency: Infusion by castellsDiversity Awareness#WELAGENTECompany: ComcastAgency: GALLEGOS UnitedExperiential MarketingKim Jung GiCompany: ComcastAgency: GALLEGOS UnitedPrintKim Jung GiCompany: ComcastAgency: GALLEGOS UnitedRadioCultural ConduitCompany: ComcastAgency: Burrell Communications GroupSocial Issues#WELAGENTECompany: ComcastAgency: GALLEGOS UnitedTelevisionThe New RenaissanceCompany: ComcastAgency: Burrell Communications GroupNETWORK AND COMMUNICATIONS SUPPLIERSIntegrated Marketing CampaignsTBS The Last O.G. Integrated CampaignCompany: TBSAgency: Civic/Robot Eye/CashmereMarketing TacticsContent MarketingTelemundo Deportes & Sprint Fútbol ModeCompany: NBCUniversal Hispanic Group & SprintAgency: Horizon Media, ALMA DDB, M8Film/VideoLIVING SINGLE: 25TH ANNIVERSARY REUNIONCompany: TV OneOTT/Streaming ServicesShowtime_ Desus & MeroCompany: ShowtimeSocial MediaTBS The Bigger Picture Instagram LiveCompany: TBSAgency: Cashmere AgencyAll Other MediaWhat's My Name | Muhammad AliCompany: HBOAgency: The Robot CompanyDirect MarketingMediaset Italia X1 Launch MailingCompany: International Media DistributionDiversity AwarenessOut of State, Independent Lens PBSCompany: ITVSExperiential MarketingTBS The Last O.G. Garden Party for GoodCompany: TBSAgency: CivicOut of HomeClaws S2: Out of HomeCompany: TNTAgency: ElasticPremiumTBS The Last O.G. CookbookCompany: TBSAgency: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt PublishingPrintTBS The Last O.G. S2 Key Art PrintCompany: TBSAgency: Robot EyeSocial IssuesThe O.G. ExperienceCompany: HBOAgency: The Soze Agency and High 10 MediaTelevisionClaws S2: Girl GangCompany: TNTAgency: Spencer Condon, RevolveBRANDSIntegrated Marketing CampaignsDon't Let ATM Fees Take a BiteCompany: TDAgency: Barrett and WelshMarketing TacticsOnline AdsDrop Into Your Next HomeCompany: TDAgency: Barrett and WelshRadioIt's Called What?Company: TDAgency: Barrett and WelshTelevisionWestern Union Spanish Language AppCompany: Western UnionAgency: Mediahub & UnivisionALL OTHER MEDIAMarketing TacticsFilm/VideoA Bright Idea for DiwaliCompany: Barrett and WelshABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.# # #



