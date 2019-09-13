Pinellas Foster Children in Need of Help, Local Businesses Answer the Call

Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care

There are about 19,000 children in foster care in Florida and too often when a child moves from one home to another their belongings are carried in a trash bag.

Giving back to the community is important to me. This isn’t just where I work, it is where I live, and that means I have a responsibility to help build a better place.” — Dawn Shannon, Founder & Owner

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa announced this week the launch of a drive to collect suitcases for foster children in the Tampa Bay area. Donations can be dropped off at both the Clearwater and St. Petersburg Intuition Salon & Spa locations between now and Christmas during business hours. The suitcases will be donated to the Pinellas County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association (PCFAPA), which strives to provide quality training, support and activities for foster and adoptive families.

Joining forces with other local business, Intuition Salon and Spa hopes to collect enough suitcases to meet the needs to the foster children in the area and is happy to be supporting the PCFAPA.

There are about 19,000 children in foster care in Florida and all too often when a child is moved from one home to another, whatever personal belongings they have are carried in a trash bag.

“As a mother, when I learned that these children didn’t have anything to carry with them when they moved it broke my heart and I knew I needed to do something to help,” said Dawn Shannon, owner of Intuition Salon & Spa.

As a past nominee of the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Corporate Philanthropy Award, Shannon has been an active supporter of programs serving children for the past 16 years. Whether it is collecting toys for the holidays, helping to send an impoverished young woman in Honduras to beauty school so she can help support her family when she graduates or working with local youth employment programs; giving back to the community is simply how Dawn Shannon chooses to live her life.

Suitcases can be dropped off and donations can be made on Monday between 11am and 7pm and Tuesday through Saturday from 8am until 8pm at either 16 N. Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater, FL (727-443-2927) or 2053 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL (727-322-3802).

To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visit http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/

About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon, has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/

Salon Tips and Techniques with Dawn Shannon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.