New TV Series from Anthony G. Cohen called The Strip

Producer Anthony G. Cohen unveils new tv series called The Strip

This show is an adult version of Uforia" — Exec. Producer Anthony G. Cohen

Hollywood Ca- From Executive Producer Anthony G. Cohen and Bridgegate films comes this very powerful dark and gritty TV show "The Strip" written by a woman, Pricilla McCartney, the super character driven cast of amazing women that portray these lifestyles.

We walk in their clear heel shoes and get to see the reality and fiction that the writer has woven into this amazing drama series. "Braking bad" meets "Orange is the new Black" Meets "Sopranos", from the drug cartels in Columbia to the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles and the rich and famous.

From Girls being call girls and money hungry to the girls that need to put themselves through life to support their immigrant family and kids, woes that need to do this vs, women that want to do this for easy cash, and the under world that has a say in the matter.

Anthony G. Cohen will Executive Produce the pilot and series.

Cohen said “ We will be producing a pilot for networks to view, we are already getting network level interest at this point.”

