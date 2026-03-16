HEALTHCRED Names Former Florida Deputy Secretary Steve Casey As EVP OF Government & Strategic Partnerships

“After more than four decades in law enforcement and public service, credibility is something you learn to recognize quickly. What impressed me about HealthCred is their professionalism &transparency” — Steve Casey, EVP, Government & Strategic Partnerships, HealthCred

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthCred has appointed former Florida Deputy Secretary Steve Casey as Executive Vice President of Government & Strategic Partnerships as the corrections healthcare technology company accelerates its national expansion.Casey brings more than 45 years of leadership experience in public safety and criminal justice. He previously served as Executive Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association for 15 years and as Deputy Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. His career also includes leadership roles with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Lottery. Casey is a lifetime member of the FBI National Academy and the Florida Sheriffs Association and holds a master’s degree in management from Troy University.“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Casey to the HealthCred team,” said Nolan Weeks, co-founder and executive vice president. “His credibility within the law enforcement community is invaluable as we continue expanding our footprint.”“Steve’s depth of experience in corrections and state government strengthens our ability to serve counties nationwide,” said Chad R. LaBoy, founder and president of HealthCred. “His relationships and understanding of jail operations make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team.”Casey said he was drawn to HealthCred’s mission of reducing financial strain on correctional facilities while supporting public safety.Steve Casey also stated “After more than four decades in law enforcement and public service, credibility is something you learn to recognize quickly. What impressed me about HealthCred is the professionalism, transparency, and commitment to doing things the right way. Their model helps counties manage healthcare costs while supporting public safety, and I’m proud to stand behind the work they’re doing.”“HealthCred is helping counties and jails reduce medical costs through its healthcare coverage activation services—at no cost to inmates and no cost to participating facilities,” Casey said. “One county reported saving $5.9 million to date. I fully support HealthCred’s mission and the impact it is making.”Jails in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia are currently using HealthCred’s platform to activate healthcare coverage for eligible individuals during custody. The company provides its technology and hardware at no cost to facilities, and eligible inmates receive enrollment assistance at no charge.HealthCred works exclusively within correctional environments, helping facilities offset certain medical expenses—including pharmacy costs—by enabling eligible individuals to activate coverage in their own names. The company also supports continuity of care after release to promote more stable community reentry.HealthCred plans to expand operations into Mississippi, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Texas, South Carolina, and South Dakota in the coming months.“This growth reflects the trust facilities place in our model,” LaBoy and Weeks said in a joint statement. “We are focused on responsible expansion while maintaining strong implementation support.”About HealthCredHealthCred is a corrections-focused coverage access provider serving jail and prison systems nationwide. The company helps eligible individuals activate affordable health coverage during custody and maintain continuity of care after release, reducing uncompensated medical costs for facilities and supporting safer reentry outcomes.

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