The SafeCare Group Granted Trademark for SafeCare AI

Accelerating the AI Revolution in Healthcare

The SafeCare Group is committed to accelerate the AI revolution in healthcare,” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Groupsuccessfully protected its intellectual property rights by formally applying for and receiving Registered Trademark Status for its artificial intelligence healthcare software SafeCare AI Known as Intelligent Healthcare ™ SafeCare AI Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges. The software leverage machine learning and deep-learning capabilities to improve readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and utilization.SafeCare AI offers predictive insights to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities of care to:-Predict Sepsis Progression-Reduce Redundant Care-Prevent Hospital Infections-Cut Avoidable Readmissions-Reduce Inpatient Mortality-Improve Medication Safety-Lower Hospital Charges“At The SafeCare Group, ours is a commitment to accelerate the AI revolution in healthcare,” stated Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of The SafeCare Group.Commenting on the company’s recent registered trademark status: “We feel our company’s hard-earned reputation is something worth protecting and wanted to prevent any confusion in the marketplace. To help protect the value of the designation in the marketplace, The SafeCare Group applied for and recently received registered trademark status for SafeCare Applied Intelligence by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).”SafeCare AI Suite can be purchased as a standalone software platform or together with other software applications that can improve patient outcomes and save hospital money.About The SafeCareGroupSince 2010, The SafeCare Grouphas celebrated impressive accomplishments. 2016 saw the launch of SafeCare AI software when The SafeCare Groupinvested heavily into AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. Since 2014, SafeCareSoft SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital quality perfromance and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, The SafeCare Group has provide the 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings. For more information about SafeCare AI, visit: https://www.safecareai.com/



