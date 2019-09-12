The Dog House Pet Salon Celebrates National Dog Ownership Month

The Dog House Pet Salon Houston Logo The Dog House Pet Salon Houston Groomed Puppy Houston Dog Grooming - The Dog House Pet Salon - Logo 2

Annual awareness campaign helps dog parents to raise healthy and happy pets.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas, USA – The Dog House Pet Salon is pleased to announce it is celebrating National Dog Ownership Month at both of its Texas locations.The Dog House Pet Salon is a full-service pet care facility that maintains integrity and high standards in the Pet Care Industry. Their mission is to ensure pet owners feel confident and comfortable in their services, which include dog and cat boarding, doggy daycare, dog training, and full grooming services and supplies.“We know it’s difficult for pet owners to leave their fur babies with someone else,” says Donna Williams, founder of The Dog House Pet Salon. “This is why we do everything we can to reassure clients their pets are in good hands. We even offer 24/7 accessible webcams for ultimate safety and comfort.”This month, the team at The Dog House Pet Salon is celebrating National Dog Ownership Month at their locations on Richmond Avenue and Washington Avenue.“National Dog Ownership Month is all about helping dog owners to learn more about effective ways to keep a pet healthy and happy,” states Williams. “We feel that one of the best ways to keep your pooch looking and feeling great is through regular grooming.”As part of their dedication to supporting pet owners, The Dog House Pet Salon provides basic and complete grooming services to meet the unique needs of every pet.“Just like humans, your pet is happiest when they are bathed, matte-free, and have clean teeth,” states Williams. “No matter what grooming services your pooch needs, we have the highly qualified and trained staff to help. Come and visit any of our locations to find out how you can celebrate National Dog Ownership Month and learn about exceptional grooming advice for your pet.”For more information about The Dog House Pet Salon, please visit the company’s website at https://www.thedoghouseps.com/



