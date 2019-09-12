The RNG Coalition and Biomass Magazine announce 2020 North American Renewable Natural Gas Map

The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas to partner with BBI International and Biomass Magazine

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBI International and the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas ( RNG Coalition ) announced this week that the RNG Coalition is collaborating with Biomass Magazine to produce, design and release a new 2020 North American Renewable Natural Gas Facilities Map. The announcement was made in front of more than 300 attendees at RNG WORKS 2019, the industry's annual two-day Technical Workshop & Trade Expo held this week in Music City."We're pleased to work together with Biomass Magazine to generate this new resource," says Marcus Gillette, director of public affairs at the RNG Coalition. "This map will be a useful tool used by RNG sites and stakeholders across the U.S. and Canada to increase education about the remarkable growth that has put renewable natural gas on the clean energy map, and to further awareness of the tremendous environmental and economic opportunity that our cities, regions and nations have before them to convert organic waste into RNG."The 2020 North American Renewable Natural Gas Map will include:• A list of all RNG facilities that are operating or under construction in the U.S. and Canada• 150+ projects on the data-rich, color-coded map• Operational statusThe map will be sent to 7,000+ people, including producers and RNG professionals. Additional distribution will include:• All subscribers of Biomass Magazine• All Renewable Natural Gas Production Facilities in North America• Attendees of the International Biomass Conference & Expo• Other major RNG-related industry events“We are excited to collaborate with the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas and produce the North American Renewable Natural Gas Map,” says John Nelson, vice president of marketing and sales for Biomass Magazine. "The organization's involvement brings additional credibility and accuracy to the data being placed on the map."The deadline for advertising spots within the map is November 6, 2019.To learn more, click here.About BBI InternationalSince 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Biomass Conference & Expo and its allied regional events, BBI owns and operates the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW). The company publishes Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, North American Shale magazine, and UAS Magazine as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.



