Farr Investment Capital Launch $100 Million Offering for Accredited Investors Combined with IRA Tax Advantages.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farr Investment Capital Invite Accredited Investors To Participate In Their Private Placement Offering With A $10,000.00 (Minimum) to $10 Million.DALLAS, Texas, September 12, 2019: Hotel and Multifamily Investment Company Farr Investment Capital http://www.farrinvestmentcapital.com ) is set to raise upwards of $100 million (US$100 million) from Accredited Investors when its Regulation D. 506(c) Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) is released on September 12, 2019.Farr Investment Capital which invests, manage and acquire hotels, multifamily and single family development for faith-based organizations and healthcare related events is preparing to launch its first Faith-Based Hotel in the name of Farr Hotel & Resort, today priced its shares at $1.00 ($10,000.00 minimum). The listing would give the fund a very strong market presence in the hotel investment market industry, which could make Farr Investment Capital one of the largest Faith-Based Investment Fund in the United States.Farr Investment Capital d/b/a/ Farr Hotel & Resort will host Gospel Artist Stars like Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs, Jessica Reedy, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Tamela Mann, Kim Burrell, Be Be Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and so many more…The U.S. – Dallas Based Company first filed to offer its Privately Held Shares in the State of Delaware and it confirmed that it will offer a total of at least 100,000,000 shares in its listing. The total amount raised could be higher if our broker-dealer, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) take advantage of all options.Farr Investment Capital, Inc plans to spend the proceeds on investing and acquiring hotels (mixed use), multifamily properties and single family affordable development including construction — it is expected to announce its first hotel acquisition before the middle of 2020 — funding acquisitions, management and marketing, and also growing its brand via increased marketing initiatives. Farr Hotel & Resort will be outfitted with the most advance technologies available in-house that will create a very unique customer hospitality experience.The global hotel industry revenue is predicted to reach $550 billion US dollars by 2017. Billions of revenues are generated from the hospitality business like travel, lodging, seminars, vacations and more, but the fund will also branch into lucrative Multifamily Properties with Farr Investment Capital, and hire additional 75 to 200 employees including office / business equipment that has been deemed necessary to grow the business revenues.Funds will be used to improve and upgrade the hotels into 4 Star Luxury Hotels from Economy Class Service in Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and other profitable desired locations. Additional vehicles may be purchased in order to provide transportation related services for customers.Farr Investment Capital express that it is likely to be profitable within 2 years as it is focused on properties that have positive cash flow and value added opportunities. In addition, Farr Investment Capital will add value to each property by managing the properties internally with on site management, strategically adding the most comprehensive software and digital marketing platforms that are available. It aims to grow its presence in key markets like United States, where it could become one of the largest privately held faith-based investment fund, and in North America, which may account for a large percentage of sales.Farr Investment Capital believes it will be profitable in year 2022 — to the tune of $7.6 million. Farr Investment Capital may or expect to go public (IPO) by year 2027.Sign up now to receive news about product updates, shares and stock information.For more information, visit www.FarrInvestmentCapital.com For press or media interviews, please contact us at press@FarrInvestmentCapital.com.For Investor Relations, please contact us at investorrelations@FarrInvestmentCapital.com



