Kenn Farr Gospel Artist Release New Single called "Walk Wit Em"

From Stage 4 Cancer to Gospel Music Charts to Grammy Nomination

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectacular Gospel Hip Hop & Rap Contemporary Artist Kenn Farr released his debut single, “ Walk Wit Em ” on October 03, 2019 on CD Baby, iTunes and all other streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, as well as Amazon and Google Play. The lyrical hard hitting and bass thumping Gospel song was written by Kenn Farr and produced by Kenn Farr of The Kenn Farr Company and Gospel Hottest Music Moderator.Prepare yourself for a scintillate new talent on the path to redefine what is original music with a fluent eclectic music with a Gospel, Bass Shaking, New Sound. From Classical to love ballads to contemporary gospel oriented music Kenn Farr can do it all. One simple and crucial talent that Kenn Farr has is his creative lyrical writing which helps formulate a relationship with his fans.This seasoned, yet talented musician, singer, and songwriter plays keyboard, guitar and drums, and boasts a soulful tenor voice with an exceptional range that most aspiring singers would absolutely love to have. His inspiration and knowledge of great musicians past and present, including Brian Mc Knight, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Walter Hawkins, and Ray Charles have all shaped his gospel sound, while Michael Jackson, Clark Sisters, BeBe Winans, Marvin Winans and Prince have formed his soulful, contemporary side. Like all of his favorite gospel artist, Kenn's never ending devotion to Gospel, R&B and Soul music, plus his unusual dancing when performing, are both mesmerizing and chaotic.Ken's musical background stems from his growing up in the church and hearing some of the best gospel singers on radio, church and on television shows including movies. Kenn Farr is anticipating a platinum Gospel album, a Grammy (Win) Nomination, countless awards, Stellar Awards, Gospel appearances, autograph signing, BET Award. Major tours including international, television commercials and film."Walk Wit Em" is the first single off Kenn Farr's upcoming, 2nd album titled 4013. Kenn continues to work on his craft by writing more songs and free styling in the car while banging on the dashboard like a complete set of invisible drums are present. Kenn Farr will be performing at several venues once negotiation is finalized including some of Dallas most iconic music venues like The House of Blues and more. Kenn's fusion of hip hop, rap, pop, and r &b mixed with soul has created an eclectic scintillate fusion of music and is sure to take this versatile musical artist to the stratosphere.Kenn Farr second album, "4013”, will be released on August 1, 2020 and will be platinum bound for Contemporary Gospel / Christian / Jazz Charts. His first single from the album, "Walk Wit Em,” will be selling in outlets all over the Texas - Louisiana * Mississippi * Oklahoma * Atlanta * California * New York * Philadelphia * Chicago * Missouri * Tennessee & Arkansas areas.Kenn Farr has already been seen and heard by over 5,000,000 people in commercials like Bank of America, Body Tone, Middleman Hardware, Necessary Roughness, N.C.N.B, J.F.K., Dept of Public Safety, Sprint, Anderson Production, Spirit of Texas, I.B.M., Break Cakes, M.C.I., Radio Shack, Crime Stoppers, H.H. Technologies & Frequent Flyer - Movie of the Week).Kenn Farr has given a gospel shout out to Mega Churches around the country like The Potters House,Pilgrim Rest,Friendship West, Egypt Chapel,Beulah Missionary,Calvary Chapel,Church of The Highlands,Gateway Church, IBOC,Lakewood Church,Acts Full Gospel Church,Greater Mount Olive B.C.,Allen AME,Elevation Church,Fellowship Church,Christian Cultural Center,West Angeles Cathedral,World Changers Church Int and more for their great work...Next summer Kenn will be appearing at a number of venues with performance dates and other promotional appearances throughout the country. Kenn’s music video for “Walk Wit Em” will be filmed on next month in Dallas & DeSoto, Texas and released in November, 2019.***SOMEONE WILL WIN A "KENN FARR - CUSTOM AUTOGRAPH" signed Leather Jacket. Also, you may enter to win an "Exclusive Private Dinner" with the artist "Kenn Farr" himself by downloading two singles or an album.CORPORATE SPONSORS,PRODUCT ENDORSEMENTS & GUEST APPEARANCES. Kenn Farr is available for sponsorships,product endorsements and guest appearances including interviews.Kenn Farr music is available for download and streaming every where online.



