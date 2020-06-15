Farr Investment Capital 1 Launch $20 Million Offering for Accredited Investors Combined with IRA Tax Advantages
If you are Opening, Transferring or Rolling Over an IRA Account or 401k Account You Could Benefit.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farr Investment Capital (FIC1) is pleased to announce that IRA, 401(k), and HSA Investors may participate in this offering.
Farr Investment Capital Invite Accredited Investors To Participate In Their Private Placement Offering With A $25,000.00 (Minimum) and up to $2 Million (Maximum).
Hotel, Multifamily, and Affordable Single Family Investment Company Farr Investment Capital 1 is set to raise upwards of $20 million (US$20 million) from Accredited Investors with its Regulation D. 506(c) Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and is hereby actively raising as of June 15, 2020.
Farr Investment Capital 1 which invests, manage and acquire hotels, multifamily, mixed use properties and affordable single family housing is preparing to launch its first Hotel in the name of Farr Hotel & Resort, and today priced its shares at $1.00 ($25,000.00 minimum). The listing would give the fund a very strong market presence in the hotel investment market industry, which could make Farr Investment Capital 1, one of the most strategic asset-based investment funds in the United States.
Farr Investment Capital (FIC1) believes it can add substantial value in opportunity zones that empower the community and create a healthy tax base for the cities and states in which it will operate in. In addition, FIC1 will help non profits to build affordable housing throughout their communities.
The U.S. – Dallas Based Company first filed to offer its Privately Held Shares in the State of Delaware and it confirmed that it will offer a total of at least 20,000,000 shares in its listing. The total amount raised could be higher if our broker-dealer, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) take advantage of all options.
Farr Investment Capital 1, Inc plans to spend the proceeds on investing and acquiring hotels (mixed use), multifamily properties and single family affordable development including construction — it is expected to announce its first hotel acquisition before the middle of 2021 — funding acquisitions, management and marketing, and also growing its brand via increased marketing initiatives. Farr Hotel & Resort will be outfitted with the most advance technologies available in-house that will create a very unique customer hospitality experience.
The global hotel industry revenue is predicted to reach $550 billion US dollars by 2017. Billions of revenues are generated from the hospitality business like travel, lodging, seminars, vacations and more, but the fund will also branch into lucrative Multifamily Properties with Farr Investment Capital 1, and hire additional 75 to 200 employees including office / business equipment that has been deemed necessary to grow the business revenues.
Funds will be used to improve and upgrade the hotels into 4 Star Luxury Hotels from 2 & 3 Star Class Service in Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and other profitable desired locations. Additional vehicles may be purchased in order to provide transportation related services for customers.
Farr Investment Capital express that it is likely to be profitable within 2 years as it is focused on properties that have positive cash flow and value added opportunities like empowerment / opportunity zones. In addition, Farr Investment Capital will add value to each property by managing the properties internally with on site management, strategically adding the most comprehensive software and digital marketing platforms that are available. It aims to grow its presence in key markets like United States, where it could become one of the largest privately held asset-based investment fund, and in North America, which may account for a large percentage of sales.
Farr Investment Capital believes it will be profitable in year 2022 — to the tune of $1.6 million. Farr Investment Capital may or anticipate going public (IPO) by year 2026.
For more information, visit www.FarrInvestmentCapital.com.
For press or media interviews, please contact us at press@FarrInvestmentCapital.com.
For Investor Relations, please contact us at investorrelations@FarrInvestmentCapital.com.
For 401k or IRA Information, please contact us at: 401kIRA@FarrInvestmentCapital.com.
Mr. Ken Farr, President & CEO
Farr Investment Capital 1, Inc
+1 888-600-7311
