Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nebraska or to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-National Lawyers-Get Better Client Compensation

The Advocate is on a mission to do everything possible to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Nebraska receives the best possible financial compensation results.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is on a mission to do everything possible to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Nebraska receives the best possible financial compensation results, VA disability and every other possible service. The Advocate fears that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family are frequently overwhelmed with the news of a mesothelioma diagnosis and rather than carefully plotting a course they act impulsively and make bad choices.

The Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nebraska or their family would call us rather than sending them a 'free' book about mesothelioma we will make certain they are talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades, they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses, and they take extremely good care of their clients.

"Frequently by the time a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is diagnosed they are extremely ill. In this circumstance we will travel to visit the Navy Veteran in their home, and we will bring a lawyer from Karst von Oiste to assist and gather vital information. Vital information includes how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital."

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska:

www.creighton.edu/CancerCenter

* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska:

www.unmc.edu/cancercenter

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



