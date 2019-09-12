The Series 6 Smart EV Charging Station Joins BGE’s EVsmart Multifamily Rebate Program

SemaConnect smart EV charging station

Multifamily Communities Applying for the Rebate Can Receive Up To $25,000 for Installing SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Programs such as the EVsmart Program foster environmental stewardship while making the installation and ownership of the Series 6 EV charging stations economically feasible.” — Joseph Inglisa, director of Mid-Atlantic sales at SemaConnect

BOWIE, MD., USA, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) has named the SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging station as an eligible EV charging station for its EVsmart Multifamily Program. All three SemaConnect Series 6 mounting options – wall mount, single pedestal, and dual pedestal – are eligible for the rebate.

BGE introduced its EVsmart Program to support Maryland’s emission reduction goals and the thousands of Marylanders who charge their electric vehicles at home. To qualify for the EVsmart Multifamily rebate, property managers must purchase and install an eligible Level 2 charger or DC fast charger after July 1, 2019. Eligible BGE customers can receive rebates for 50% of the cost of Level 2 charging equipment, installation, and warranty up to $5,000 per port and up to $25,000 per site.

“SemaConnect is honored to provide our Series 6 smart EV charging station to BGE customers taking advantage of the EVsmart Multifamily Program,” said Joseph Inglisa, director of Mid-Atlantic business development at SemaConnect. “The State of Maryland has set a goal of 300,000 zero emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Electric vehicle charging stations at apartments and condominiums are essential to supporting EV drivers. Programs such as the EVsmart Program foster environmental stewardship while making the installation and ownership of the Series 6 EV charging stations economically feasible.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 electric vehicle charging station is a Level 2 charging station that is designed for shared use at commercial properties. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, and compact design, each Series 6 charging station includes one year of Full Service Warranty and SemaConnect Network services. Using the SemaConnect Network, station owners can manage pricing and access, view live station status, and generate usage and sustainability reports. Visit semaconnect.com to learn more.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



