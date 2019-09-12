SHCCNJ receives $100,000 grant from Wells Fargo for a new program, Latina Entrepreneurship Training Series (LETS)

Latina Entrepreneurship Training Series (LETS) Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ

LYNDHURST, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The grant will be used toward bilingual business development and educational programs particularly tailored to the needs of female Hispanic business owners. This new program will be launched in 2020 in the Perth Amboy area, powered by Wells Fargo. It’s a natural extension of the hugely successful Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program (HETP), which will be entering its sixth year in 2020 and has improved, in very tangible ways, the lives of hundreds of minority-owned businesses.Developed and run by successful female Hispanic business owners and professionals, the LETS program responds to the growing needs of Hispanic women entrepreneurs who have started a business, yet lack the appropriate resources, tools, connections and support systems necessary to expand and scale it up. The goal of the LETS program is to offer business education, individual coaching, mentorship, a supportive community and an expanded network of contacts for Latina business owners - AT NO COST – and, to create real opportunities for visibility and networking with the Hispanic community and beyond.Students will graduate the program equipped with the tools to expand their ventures, as well as access to 12 board members who are successful Hispanic business people involved in a broad cross-section of business sectors. Graduates will be extended a complimentary membership and given access to the Chamber’s extensive network of business owners and professionals who will also act as business coaches for the life of this grant and beyond.“We are grateful that Wells Fargo and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey have partnered on this important and timely initiative to provide entrepreneurs classes led by bilingual subject matter experts on a variety of topics vital to building and fortifying a business,” indicated Carlos Medina, SHCCNJ CEO & President.“We commend Wells Fargo for its continued commitment and generosity to the communities it serves,” indicated Luis De La Hoz, Chairman. "Thanks to Wells Fargo’s support, we are expanding our reach into a population segment that opens businesses at more than three times the average rate, and that faces unique hurdles and challenges to grow. This partnership will positively impact the lives of many families in our communities,” said Valeria Aloe, HETP Program Director.About the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJThe SHCCNJ is the voice of the more than 120,000 Latino businesses that contribute more than $20 billion to the New Jersey economy. The Chamber’s mission remains to educate, train, advocate for its members in the political landscape, and provide procurement opportunities for all its members. The SHCCNJ was recently ranked as the largest Chamber in NJ by NJ Biz magazine for the 3rd year in a row.About Wells FargoFounded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) provides banking, investment and mortgage products, and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, and the internet (wellsfargo.com). With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. With its corporate philanthropy, Wells Fargo aims to pave a path to stability and financial success for underserved communities by focusing on housing affordability, small business growth, and financial health, among other local community needs. In 2018, Wells Fargo donated $444 million to nearly 11,000 nonprofits. For 10 consecutive years, Wells Fargo has held the honor of No. 1 in workplace giving by United Way Worldwide. Wells Fargo team members also actively support communities by donating more than 2 million hours of volunteer time in the last year. News, insights and more information on the company’s overall corporate responsibility are available at Wells Fargo Stories and www.wellsfargo.com/impact



